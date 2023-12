PARIS (Public Radio of Armenia) — In honor of Charles Aznavour’s centennial in 2024, the city of Paris will pay tribute to the French-Armenian artist and humanitarian by renaming a part of Ledoyen Square in the Champs-Élysées gardens to Charles Aznavour Garden.

This particular area will be temporarily closed for renovation and improvement, with the intention of reopening to the public in the spring of 2024.