Recipe Corner: Paddy Fermor’s Favorite Caramelized Lamb and Fried Spanakopita

2 carrots, coarsely chopped

2-3 fresh bay leaves

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

5-6 garlic cloves, cut in half

120ml extra virgin olive oil (or half a cup, to taste)

Salt, freshly ground pepper

Preparation:

Season the lamb pieces with salt and pepper.

In a wide and shallow pan, add some olive oil and sauté the onions, carrots and herbs at medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Place the lamb pieces on the pan in a single layer, sauté for 2-3 minutes on each side, turning once. Add the garlic cloves and sauté for 1 minute, or until the garlic is fragrant.

Remove from heat.

Preheat the oven to 325 F. Place the contents of the pan in a medium-size, deep roasting pan, making sure the lamb pieces are still placed in a single layer. Do not add any other liquid to the roasting pan, as the food will slow cook in the small amount of flavorful juices that the ingredients will release, particularly the onions which will sweeten the sauce.

Cover the pan well with aluminum foil and cook for about 2 hours. Uncover the pan, raise the temperature to 356 F and leave in for about 15 minutes, until the meat is nicely browned.

Serves 4.

Fried spanakopita (spinach pie)

Patrick Leigh Fermor loved this dish, which he requested be served whenever he had guests. He accompanied it with fresh yoghurt flavored with very finely chopped spearmint or basil.

Ingredients (for an 11″ pie):

Plenty of olive oil

Dough:

4 cups all-purpose flour

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

Water at room temperature

Filling:

2/5 cup olive oil, more to taste

3 spring onions, finely chopped

1 leek, cut in thin slices

2 large bunches fresh young spinach (after trimming), finely chopped

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

1/2 tablespoon ground nutmeg

For the Filling:

Pour the olive oil into a wide and shallow pan. Sauté the onions and leek for 2-3 minutes on medium heat. Add the spinach, salt, pepper and nutmeg and sauté for 2-3 more minutes until wilted. Pour the contents into a colander and let drain.

For the Dough:

Pour the flour into a food processor or large mixing bowl. Add salt and pepper. Slowly add water (which should be at room temperature) until the flour is well moistened. Knead with your hands or with a dough hook, very slowly adding water until the wet flour forms a homogeneous mass. Keep kneading until the dough is quite soft and doesn’t stick to your hands – if it begins to stick, add a very small amount of flour.

Divide the dough into two equal parts and start working with one of them – cover the other half with a towel so it doesn’t dry out. Cut the first half into three equal parts. Place each part on a floured surface and press them, one after the other, with the base of your hand: The diameter should be similar to that of a tea cup saucer. Place the three dough “disks” one on top of the other, sprinkling a bit of flour between the pieces. Flatten with a rolling pin on a floured surface, until you create a thin dough disk, wide enough to cover the bottom and the walls of a 11″ non-stick frying pan, with the edges protruding a bit from the pan.

Cut the second half into two equal parts. Repeat the process with two pieces but flatten the dough only until it reaches the same diameter as the pan.

For the Pie:

Oil the pan well (off the heat) and place the three-layered piece of rolled-out dough in it, pressing it up against the walls, with its edges protruding from the pan. Spread the well-drained filling mixture evenly on the base; it’s depth should not exceed more than half of that of the pan.

Cover the stuffing with the smaller piece of two-layered dough. To seal the pie, place the hanging edge of the base inside the pan, folding it over the smaller piece of dough. Baste the top generously with oil, and pour some oil fairly generously between the edges of the pita and the walls of the pan so that it flows to the bottom.

Place the pan on medium heat and fry for 5-6 minutes until the bottom browns nicely and small bubbles form. Remove the pan from the heat. With great care, using two spatulas, flip the pie over in the pan: the bottom, brown part should now be facing up. Place the pan on medium heat again, adding more oil if necessary — this pita needs a lot of oil as the dough absorbs it rapidly. Fry until the second side browns and remove from the heat.

Place the pita on a pile of paper towels to drain excess oil. Allow plenty of time for it to cool properly to about lukewarm, before cutting it like a pizza, in triangular pieces.

In 1996 Patrick and Joan Leigh Fermor bequeathed their home in Kardamyli to the Benaki Museum with the intention that the house’s ownership would be transferred to the Museum after their death.

The operation of the Leigh Fermor House includes residencies and educational activities in collaboration with partner Universities as well as scheduled visits and specially organized events open for the public. According to the expressed desire of the Leigh Fermors and the donation contract, the house can be used to host researchers who are looking for a quiet and hospitable place to work. The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) approved the Benaki Museum’s request to fully cover the repair works at the House as well as the cost of the necessary equipment, for the operation of the Leigh Fermor House.

The Leigh Fermors also granted the museum the right to rent the property for a period of three months per year. Under the alliance the museum will ensure the preservation of the house and its contents, and enable members of the public to have access to the property, while hospitality services will be provided by Aria Hotels, that specializes in the provision of authentic retreats in restored, historic Greek properties. The Leigh Fermor House is considered one of the most beautiful properties in Greece. Within a Mediterranean garden of cypress trees, olive trees, fragrant shrubs, white oleanders and wild flowers rolling down to the sea, stand three stone buildings: the Main House with three suites, the writer’s studio right next to it, which is formed into the Traditional House, as well as the Guest House, adjacent to the Main House. Available to rent from June through August each year, it remains the perfect spot for an idyllic Greek vacation.

This article was first published in Greek in the April issue of Gastronomos magazine, which features a range of Easter dishes photographed in the home of Patrick and Joan Leigh Fermor, which is now a writer's retreat operated by the Benaki Museum.

