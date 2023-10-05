  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

BELMONT, Mass. — The Armenian Catholic Youth Group of Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church (ACYG-Boston) will host a “Painting Night for Artsakh” on Friday, October 13, at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the church’s Nishan and Margrit Atinizian Hall, 200 Lexington St., Belmont, Ma.

The event for the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Youth Group in Belmont will raise funds to help support the people of Artsakh. Everyone in the community is invited. This community desperately needs our help as the world sits in silence while witnessing another genocide taking place against the Armenians. No person should have to endure this type of suffering.

To raise more money besides ticket sales, Katerina Delegas is raffling 2 of her paintings in exchange for donations.

100% of the proceeds will be going to the Artsakh families that have been displaced.

To participate in the raffle, donate a minimum of $25 to the following organizations:

https://donorbox.org/artsakh-housing-fund

http://www.ars1910.org/artsakh

Donation to participate in the paint night is $50.

For reservations, please call (617-999-0658) or (617-486-2280).

 

