Zack Minasian Publishes Memoirs on Mentor Tommy Lasorda

Zack recalls the impact his grandmother had on him, when his grandparents would speak Armenian to one another. He especially remembers her reiterating the importance of marrying an Armenian girl. Even when his grandmother passed away, he kept her in his heart and promised to fulfill her wishes.

Zack did just that when he met and later married Barbara Ipjian from St. James Armenian Church in Evanston, Illinois. Barbara came from an active family in the church which made Zack feel welcome into the Armenian community.

Zack and Barbara lived in Chicago and started a family where their four sons were born in Evanston. Then in 1988, Zack received a phone call to run the visiting team clubhouse for the Texas Rangers, handling everything from the food to equipment and uniforms. The family packed up and headed south to Texas to begin a professional baseball journey.

With many years of experience in Ogden as well as learning from the best with Lasorda, Minasian was known to be tough, but also a good guy who loved to talk and tell stories. One thing was for sure: there wasn’t any screwing around in Minasian’s clubhouse and all the players knew.

One never knew who was going to walk into his clubhouse. Prior to becoming the 43rd US President, George W. Bush, a part-owner of the Texas Rangers at one time, had a great relationship with Zack. The president would workout at the stadium and have many long chats afterwards. There was also the time Minasian warmed up legendary golfer Tiger Woods before the latter was to throw out the first pitch in 1995.

Zack’s four sons, Rudy, Perry, Calvin and Zack were often spotted in the clubhouse spending time with their father and the players as youngsters. Inevitably, Zack’s love of baseball wore off on his children.

It’s no surprise that three of Zack’s sons currently hold positions in Major League Baseball in various capacities: Perry as the General Manager for the Anaheim Angels; Calvin as the Director of Clubhouse and Equiptment with the Atlanta Braves; and Zack as the VP of Pro Scouting with the San Francisco Giants.

Minasian is proud of all his sons and their commitment to their professions. He knows his grandmother is especially proud and smiling down that two of his sons met their Armenian brides at Hye Camp in Ingleside, Illinois, which is organized by the Diocese of the Armenian Church (Eastern).

