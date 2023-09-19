Azerbaijani Invasion of Karabakh Leads to Deaths, Heavy Injuries; World Leaders Condemn Action, While Karabakh Leaders Seek to Talk with Baku

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — On September 19, Azerbaijani military forces launched rocket-artillery systems, combat UAVs and air force in its attack on Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh.
“Battles continue along the entire line of contact. The Azerbaijani military is using artillery and rocket systems, combat UAVs and combat aviation,” the Defense Army said, adding that it will release additional updates in case of developments.
So far, as a result, five deaths and about 80 injuries have been reported as of this writing (M-S press time is Tuesday night).
“There are fatalities and wounded persons, including women, elderly and children as a result of the large-scale military operations by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh on September 19. As of this moment, 80 wounded are hospitalized in the Republican Medical Center of the Artsakh Healthcare Ministry, and according to preliminary information 15 of them are civilians. Unfortunately, five deaths have been recorded. Doctors are doing everything possible to save the lives of the gravely wounded,” the NK healthcare ministry said.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that its troops are taking “counterterrorism measures” against Karabakh Armenian forces in order to restore the Azerbaijani “constitutional order” in Karabakh.
“On September 19, at around 1 pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the entire Line of Contact by launching rocket artillery attacks,” read a statement released by Karabakh’s Defense Army. It said its units are putting up “stiff resistance” to Azerbaijani attempts to advance into Karabakh.