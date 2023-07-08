Luther Khachigian, San Joaquin Valley Farmer with Strong Political Ties, Has Died

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

FRESNO, Calif. (Fresno Bee) — Luther Khachigian, a politically influential central San Joaquin Valley farmer who advocated agricultural-friendly policies, died late last month. He was 87 years old when he passed away June 20. With strong political ties dating to President Richard Nixon’s tenure, Khachigian often fought for farmer-friendly policies with a no-hold-back approach. And he solely backed politicians who, too, were advocates of the agriculture industry. To those who weren’t farmer friendly in Khachigian’s eyes, he had no issue confronting such opposition even if he came off as brash. “I’m mean-spirited,” Khachigian admitted to the Bee in 1996. Four years prior, Khachigian organized a protest in Visalia and criticized then-Democratic Senate candidate Dianne Feinstein in person for what he perceived as her “lack of respect” for agriculture.

How It Began, Who Benefited

While Khachigian didn’t mind upsetting others, he usually only did so while fighting for farming. It was his passion, which was heavily influenced by being born on his family’s 60-acre grape and walnut farm in Visalia. Specifically, Khachigian was a grape grower and farmed in the 330,000-acre Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District. He also excelled as a businessman, which led to a lucrative career that allowed Khachigian to financially support politicians as well as generously donate to various charities and organizations through the years.

In 1999, Khachigian donated a 1979 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow II for auctioning to benefit the Armenian Community School of Fresno. Khachigian also helped start a grape nursery in Armenia with the Armenia Technology Group. In addition, he contributed to ongoing support of the Armenian Eyecare Project and the underwriting of the John Ohannes Khachigian Regional Eye Center in Gyumri, Armenia, that provides quality eye care access in that remote region.

Political Outspokenness