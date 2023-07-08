Vicki Shoghag Hovanessian Appointed Cultural Advisor of Embassy of Armenia to US

WASHINGTON — The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the USA informs that, by the order of Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the USA Lilit Makunts, Vicki Shoghag Hovanessian has been appointed the Cultural Advisor of the Embassy of Armenia.

Hovanessian is a collector, curator, fundraiser, benefactor, humanitarian and a prominent civic leader. When one thinks of Hovanessian, art and music comes to mind. Her motto is “There is no ‘can’t’ in my dictionary. If I believe in something, consider it’s done.”

Since 1995, Hovanessian wholeheartedly has fostered the careers of Armenian artists through art fairs, private viewings and in galleries on par with the standards of the global markets.

Hovanessian grew up in Beirut, Lebanon and attended the Armenian Evangelical College (high school) and the Beirut College for Women. In 1965, she received a B.A. degree in Management and Business from Louis University in Chicago. She studied contemporary art at the Art Institute of Chicago and Sotheby’s Educational Institute in New York. She is the former director of Vicki Hovanessian Contemporary Art.

Hovanessian has curated award-winning exhibitions and received recognitions in her career, including “Windows to Armenia: Armenian Art,” 1998, Chicago, Illinois; “Beyond Icons,” 2001, Yerevan State Museum, Armenia; “Beyond Icons: Contemporary Art in Armenia,” 2003, Northwest Indiana Art Center; “Art @ the Cathedral: Giving Form to Faith,” 2008, St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral, NY; “Optimizm: Armenian New Art,” 2010, Armenia; “Constitution & Art,” 2011, Armenia; “Crosses + Icons: Celebrating Spirituality,” 2011, St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral, NY; “Legacy of Ten Armenian Artists,” 2012, St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral, NY; “Fractured History,” 2012, Bergen Community College, NJ; “Art as Salute to Excellence,” 2012, Southern Connecticut State University, CT; “25 Years, 25 Artists,” 2015, St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral, NY; “Artist Avedis Baghsarian,” 2018, St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral, NY; Illinois State Democratic Ethnic Council Heritage Award, 1989; US Congressional Record by Congressman Adam Visclosky, 1991, 1997; Collector’s Forum of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, Chairman 1994 – 1997; Diaspora Cultural Advisor to Armen Amirian, Minister of Culture of Armenia, 2017; “ARMENIA” exhibit curated by Ms. Helen Evans, 2018.