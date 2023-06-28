An Evening of Remembrance Dedicated to Tamar Asadourian

CANOGA PARK, Calif. — Under the auspices of Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, with the collaboration of the Tekeyan Cultural Association, Zvartnots Cultural Committee, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the Armenian International Women’s Association, an evening of remembrance dedicated to the writings, music, and art of Tamar Asadourian was held on Thursday, May 25 at the Agajanian Auditorium of the AGBU Manoogian – Demirdjian School.

The evening was a reflection on I Remember You, My Future, a substantial collection of Tamar’s poems, short prose pieces and artwork assembled posthumously by her loving family and just recently published by the Naregatsi Art Institute of Yerevan.

The program was pulled together masterfully by Sam Ekizian, who introduced Dr. Simon Simonian, chair of the Zvartnots Cultural Committee to present this world of culture to the audience.

Silva Katchiguian, president of the Armenian International Women’s Association, presented Asadourian through her writings. “Tamar’s observational skills as a poet and artist come alive in the sequence of vibrations that make up a symphony of words in her poetry and prose. She was born with an impressionable soul that responds to her environment, the universe and God,” said Katchiguian.

Tamar’s music, and in particular a recording of her 1996 performance (at the time she was 16 years young) at Carnegie/Weill Hall, mesmerized the audience, while Dr. Vatche Mankerian, a multifaceted pianist/composer gave a compelling analysis of Tamar’s talent and devotion to music.

Lilit Keheyan brought out the beauty of Tamar’s soul and essence unfolding in the mysterious world of nature and in her deep reverence for God. “She is a living expression of nature, carrying within her soul the commonality of humankind and the universe,” said Keheyan.