  TOP STORIES WEEK   26
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
26

Week

Latest articles of the week
Hamazkayin Arax Dance Troupe
Community

Armenia Fest Brings Food, Music and Dance to Royal Oaks Farmers Market

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
132
0

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — The metro Detroit Armenia Fest Committee in collaboration with the Detroit Knights of Vartan is proud to announce that they will be hosting the Annual Armenia Fest on Saturday, July 22, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Royal Oak Farmers Market located at 316 E. 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

A year in the planning, the festival will begin with the American and Armenian anthems followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and introduction of special guests at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and be prepared to travel to Armenia for an evening.

The first ethnic festival ever held in the City of Royal Oak will again feature a rich collage of Armenian culture. The Royal Oak Farmers Market will be transformed into a Middle Eastern bazaar with booths exhibiting Armenian crafts, artwork, souvenirs, music, cookbooks, and jewelry. Silent auction items donated by generous supporters will be on view with winning bidders being announced the evening of the Fest.

Authentic Armenian food including tasty kebabs, stuffed grape leaves, pastries, and breads will be available for purchase. Live traditional and contemporary Armenian music will be performed during the evening by the Armenia Fest All-Stars under the direction of Vaughn Masropian featuring special musical guest Michael Kamalian on the clarinet.

A highlight of the evening will be a special performance by the Hamazkayin Arax Dance Troupe composed of local Armenian youth trained in the art of Armenian folk dance. The enthusiastic Troupe’s stunning costumes and artistically choreographed dance routines have been a crowd favorite since the inception of the Festival.

A scene from a prior Armenia Fest

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian community of metro Detroit numbers well over 70,000 within the tri-county regions of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The Armenia Fest Committee actively sponsors events and programs which focus on Armenian culture, faith and history. Each year proceeds from the festival are donated by the Committee to humanitarian Armenian causes.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous ‘Soaring’: Ani Babaian’s Art Exhibited at Armenian Cultural Foundation
Next Congressional Lantos Committee on Human Rights Examines Karabakh Conflict: Video Report
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.