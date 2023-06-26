‘Soaring’: Ani Babaian’s Art Exhibited at Armenian Cultural Foundation

ARLINGTON, Mass. — On Saturday, May 13, the Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) in Arlington, MA, hosted a charming solo art exhibition titled “Soaring” displaying the latest works of Ani Babaian. Visitors had the opportunity to explore new realms, guided by the magical power of colors and engagement with profound emotions evoked by the artwork on display.

The collection of artworks reflects the artist’s own journey of self-discovery and growth. “Soaring” is Babaian’s third solo exhibition, following her first solo exhibition of paintings at Gallery Classic of Isfahan in 2008 and her second exhibition titled “The Spectrum of a Legacy” at the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Gallery of the Armenian Museum of America in 2016. She has also participated in group exhibitions in various locations, including Isfahan and Tehran in Iran, Yerevan in Armenia, and several cities in the United States such as Massachusetts (Lowell, Lexington, Watertown), New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Maine since 1994.

Dr. Ara Ghazarians, curator of the ACF, opened the exhibit and gave some background information about the ACF, which a few years ago celebrated its 75th anniversary, and the history of its support by the Mirak family.

Ani Babaian then greeted the audience and provided a brief introduction to the event. She expressed her excitement and gratitude upon seeing all the art lovers and supporters present and conveyed her deep appreciation of Dr. Ghazarians for providing her with this incredible opportunity to showcase her artwork in such an exquisite venue.

She acknowledged a few individuals who played significant roles in making the exhibition possible: Anna Nazarian for generously assisting Ani with the details of the exhibition, particularly the reception, and David Elizian and David Medzorian for their documentation of the opening. Finally, Ani expressed her gratitude to Artscope Magazine for a preview of her exhibition in its issue of May/June 2023.

Babaian dedicated her work “Soaring” to her late parents, who served as her inspiration, encouragement, and provided a nurturing environment for her creative pursuits. “My parents played a crucial role in fostering my creativity. Growing up in New Julfa, a historically significant Armenian community which is part of Isfahan in Iran, she said, “I was fortunate to have parents who wholeheartedly supported and motivated me to follow my passion and forge my own path in art education. During those times, pursuing an art degree at university was seen as absurd and a waste of time within our community.”