AGBU and Tekeyan Cultural Association Backgammon Tournament Supports Armenian Basketball Squad

PASADENA, Calif. — The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Pasadena Glendale Chapter and the Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles Chapter joined forces to organize a backgammon tournament on Saturday, June 10, creating an evening of fun and excitement for a great cause. The aim was to raise funds for the talented Armenian National Team Boys U16 Basketball Squad, which is eagerly preparing to compete in the upcoming FIBA European Small Countries tournament in Kosovo. Led by the esteemed AGBU Coach Zorik Isajani, this young team is determined to shine on the international stage.

The tournament attracted a lively crowd, and 16 participants eagerly showcased their backgammon skills in friendly competition. As the dice rolled and strategies unfolded, it became clear that the tournament was a blend of skill, tactics, and a little luck. After several intense rounds, a triumphant victor emerged — Vick Kassardjian. With impeccable moves and a keen eye for the game, Vick proved himself as the undisputed backgammon authority of the day.

Barouyr and Angela Amirian donated an outdoor patio heater, which was awarded to the tournament champion. The prize not only added warmth to the winner’s patio but also symbolized the community’s collective support for the Armenian National Team Boys U16 Basketball’s journey towards success.

The funds raised during this event will play a vital role in assisting the Armenian U16 Boys Basketball team as they strive to surpass their achievements in the previous championship. Their remarkable performance resulted in a silver medal, and with the support of the community, they are determined to attain even greater heights this time.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the participants, sponsors, and supporters who made this event possible,” said Coach Zorik Isajani. “Your generosity and enthusiasm have helped to fuel the dreams and aspirations of these talented young athletes. We are grateful for your unwavering support.”

The AGBU Pasadena Glendale Chapter and Tekeyan Metro LA Chapter express their best wishes to the Armenian U16 Boys Basketball Squad and its esteemed head coach, Zorik Isajani. The entire community eagerly awaits their remarkable journey and stands united in the pursuit of their goals.