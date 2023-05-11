Dr. Taner Akçam Speaks at Providence Genocide Commemoration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee of Rhode Island hosted two important events commemorating the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 29-30.

The weekend began with a panel discussion with Dr. Taner Akçam on Saturday, April 29, at the Providence Marriott Downtown. Akçam was joined by panelists consisting of Armenian Weekly columnist Stepan Piligian, who also served as moderator, George Aghjayan, director of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Archives and member of the ARF Central Committee of the Eastern US, and Hrag Arakelian, chairman of the ARF Providence “Kristapor” Gomideh and member of the Armenian National Committee of RI.

The discussion centered on past and present Turkish denial of the Armenian Genocide. Akçam shared a slide presentation and presented a strong and convincing argument that Turkey’s denial on Genocide fuels the politics of continuing aggression, both inside and outside of Turkey today. One does not have to look too far to see the atrocities taking place today in Artsakh and to some extent Armenia by Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan.

Following the lecture, the entire panel weighed in on two specific topics of interest: how Turkish denial actively manifests itself today as it relates to the diaspora, Armenia, and Artsakh and how to respond to denial campaigns with advocacy and what are the challenges. This proved to be an educational session where the panel was able to bridge the past with current events today.

The afternoon concluded with a lively question and answer segment with the audience’s participation.

On Sunday, April 30, in the Sanctuary of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, the 108th Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide took place with a service of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs with Melanie Zeitounian as emcee. A large procession commenced with flag bearers, clergy, invited guests and wreath presenters surrounded by able-bodied honor guards as a beautiful hymn was sung by choir members of the three local Armenian churches under the capable direction of Konstantin Petrossian.