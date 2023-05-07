Glendale Unified School District Board Talks Diversity, Approves Armenian Heritage Month

By Eliza Partika
GLENDALE, Calif. (Glendale News-Press) — The Glendale Unified School District Board of Education recently voted to make April the official month of Armenian Heritage, while highlighting the district’s progress on diversity, equity and inclusion and announcing plans for a full-day kindergarten program.
During the April 4 meeting, board members also listened to a public speaker who advocated for more inclusivity and potentially more academic opportunities for Armenian students by creating a dedicated checkbox on the US Census for Armenian individuals.
The US Office of Management and Budget released a draft 2030 census that includes new and revised categories for the US Census, including the option for an Armenian check box in the Middle Eastern and North African category.
Sophia Arman, a member of the Census Task Force and the Armenian Action Network, spoke on the importance of collecting data on Armenians in the Census to increase opportunity.
“We really want to emphasize that our Armenian community currently lacks meaningful federal data as a group, while being one of the largest and impacted groups of this category,” said Arman.