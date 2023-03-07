Russia ‘Seriously Concerned’ about Escalation of Tensions in Karabakh

MOSCOW (Public Radio of Armenia) — Russia is seriously concerned about the escalation of tension in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on the parties to show restraint, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova sad in a statement on March 6.

“We express our serious concern about the escalation of tension in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Over the past few days, there have been repeated violations of the ceasefire regime. On March 5, an armed resulted in human casualties from both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides,” Zakharova said, urging the parties to exercise restraint and take steps to de-escalate the situation.

Zakharova stressed that the Russian side “confirms the need to strictly comply with the provisions of the statement of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020 on a complete ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.” The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also drew attention to the fact that “any issues related to ensuring security and vital activity in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent must be resolved peacefully through contacts between the parties under the auspices of the peacekeeping contingent.”

“The incident once again confirms the imperative of the speedy return of Baku and Yerevan to negotiations within the framework of the implementation of the provisions of the tripartite statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, as well as October 31, 2022, including those concerning unblocking regional communications, delimiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and preparing a peace treaty,” she concluded.