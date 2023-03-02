International Court of Justice Orders Azerbaijan to End Blockade of Lachin Corridor

By Anugrah Kumar, Christian Post Contributor
THE HAGUE (Christian Post) — The International Court of Justice has ordered Azerbaijan to end the more than two-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, essentially keeping 120,000 from accessing food, medicine and other essentials.
Under Thursday, February 23’s binding order of the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, Azerbaijan must take all measures within its power to ensure the unimpeded movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions along the Lachin Corridor under its obligations to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.
“The Court observes that, since 12 December 2022, the connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia via the Lachin Corridor has been disrupted. The Court notes that a number of consequences have resulted from this situation and that the impact on those affected persists to this date,” an official summary of the order states.
“The information available to the Court indicates that the disruption on the Lachin Corridor has impeded the transfer of persons of Armenian national or ethnic origin hospitalized in Nagorno-Karabakh to medical facilities in Armenia for urgent medical care. The evidence also indicates that there have been hindrances to the importation into Nagorno-Karabakh of essential goods, causing shortages of food, medicine and other life-saving medical supplies.”
The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a long-standing dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The region is recognized internationally as part of Muslim-majority Azerbaijan even though it has a majority Armenian population and is controlled by ethnic Armenians as the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh, a de facto independent state not recognized by the United Nations.