A rally in front of the local offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Stepanakert
Artsakh TV Highlights Severe Shortages, School Suspension and Protests

Haykaram Nahapetyan
STEPANAKERT — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator offers English-subtitled video updates of the latest news from Artsakh in close collaboration with Artsakh’s Public TV Company (Nagorno-Karabakh). The news shows produced by partners from Artsakh describe the severe shortages that the populace is experiencing. Furthermore, preschool and kindergarten operations have to be suspended due to the blockade conditions, according to Artsakh’s Ministry of Education. Women of Artsakh gathered in front of the local offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Stepanakert in order to demand more active assistance and support.

A rally in front of the local offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Stepanakert
A preschool in Nagorno Karabakh

