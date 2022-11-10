Hasmik Movsesyan’s Farm Grill Offers Armenian Hospitality to Metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — In a nondescript strip mall, hidden from view alongside a huge parking lot that serves three other strips of stores in the inner-ring Detroit suburb of Southfield, an equally nondescript storefront awaits the customer in search of great Mediterranean food. The large sign proclaiming this to be the Farm Grill, with its style and design, along with pictures of kebab, announce to the passerby that the trusted Lebanese-American cuisine popular throughout all parts of Metro Detroit can be found here. Neighborhood residents, clerks at the nearby outlet stores, and especially gym-goers at the Planet Fitness across the parking lot wander over in search of something healthy to eat — a plate of hummus, or perhaps chicken shawarma, skipping the fried-chicken-and-fish place that’s right next door. But Farm Grill is not a typical Lebanese or “Mediterranean” restaurant.
The interior of the Farm Grill is dark and simplistic. But as soon as one enters, the smiling face of proprietor Hasmik Movsesyan, with her friendly welcome, lights up the room. As customers discover the healthy and delicious homemade cooking, and family-like Armenian hospitality, they forget the exterior and even the interior of this true diamond in the rough. The Farm Grill transforms into home, especially for the many Armenian customers. Movsesyan’s fellow natives of Armenia often call it horants doon (father’s house or family home, in Armenian). Others simply call it “Hasmik’s place.”
This small restaurant has become a highlight of the Detroit Armenian community and a gathering place for Armenians from all walks of life, from the American-born generations to Movsesyan’s fellow arrivals from Armenia, to those who immigrated from the Middle East and Turkey some 50 years ago. This is the story of how an immigrant family’s successful business brought the Armenian community together and provided a taste of homeland hospitality not only to the Diaspora but to all residents of Metro Detroit.
Detroit’s Ethnic Restaurant Scene
Two decades ago, there was little to speak of in terms of Armenian cuisine in the area, particularly restaurants.