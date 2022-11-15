  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

The tally of the French Senate vote
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

French Senate Condemns Azerbaijan for Aggression against Armenia with Demand for Sanctions

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
PARIS — On Tuesday, November 15, the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) organized a demonstration in front of the French Senate to support a resolution condemning Azerbaijan in response to its aggression against Armenian territory. The resolution passed 295-1 the same day.

Senator Bruno Retailleau

As presented by Senator Bruno Retailleau, the resolution reads as follows:

“Considering the condemnations of the international community and the emergency meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization at the request of France, which presides over it,

Strongly condemns the new military aggressions of Azerbaijan perpetrated at the beginning of August 2022 in the Latchin corridor connecting Armenia with the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, and repeated on 13 and 14 September 2022 against the southern and southeastern regions of the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in violation of its sovereignty, international agreements and the United Nations Charter;

Calls for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces and their allies from the sovereign territory of Armenia and the Lachin corridor to their original positions, the security and unchanged status of which must be ensured in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement of 9 November 2020;

Calls for the future respect by the Azerbaijani authorities and all their partners in the region, in particular Turkey, of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Armenia in accordance with their international obligations and commitments,

Calls for the immediate and unconditional release and repatriation of all Armenian prisoners of war;

Condemns the violations by Azerbaijan of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination of 4 January 1969 and calls for the respect by the Azeri authorities of international agreements and conventions aimed at ensuring the security of the Armenian population and their right to live in peace and freedom, the right of return of displaced populations as well as the preservation of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage;

Calls upon the Government to work with determination to have the United Nations Security Council refer the matter of Azerbaijan’s aggression on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia to the International Criminal Court, including the investigation of mass and war crimes;

Calls upon the Government to draw all diplomatic and economic consequences of these new aggressions, and to consider, together with its European partners, the strongest appropriate responses – including the seizure of the assets of the Azerbaijani leadership and an embargo on gas and oil imports from Azerbaijan – to sanction the military aggression carried out by the Azerbaijani forces on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in violation of its sovereignty;

Invites the Government to consider the establishment of a humanitarian office in Nagorno-Karabakh;

Invites the Government to demonstrate by all means France’s support for Armenia, in particular by considering the strengthening of Armenia’s defense capabilities in order to ensure its territorial integrity;

Invites the Government to take without delay any initiative allowing to guarantee the security of the Armenian populations and of Armenia, within its internationally recognized borders, and to ask for the deployment of an interposition force placed under the aegis of the international community;

Reaffirms the need to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and to use this recognition as an instrument of negotiations for the establishment of a lasting peace;

Calls upon the Government to do its utmost to ensure that Azerbaijan urgently and peacefully engages in a negotiation process through diplomatic channels, with a view to establishing a lasting peace in the South Caucasus.”

Azerbaijanis protest in front of French Senate on November 15, 2022

Earlier, in the morning of November 15, a small group of Azerbaijanis had positioned themselves in front of the French Senate to protest against the upcoming decision of the senators.

Soon, the same resolution will be presented to the French National Assembly.

Video (in French) at this link: https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsenat.fr%2Fvideos%2F1125362575037195%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0

