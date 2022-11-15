French Senate Condemns Azerbaijan for Aggression against Armenia with Demand for Sanctions

PARIS — On Tuesday, November 15, the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) organized a demonstration in front of the French Senate to support a resolution condemning Azerbaijan in response to its aggression against Armenian territory. The resolution passed 295-1 the same day.

As presented by Senator Bruno Retailleau, the resolution reads as follows:

“Considering the condemnations of the international community and the emergency meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization at the request of France, which presides over it,

Strongly condemns the new military aggressions of Azerbaijan perpetrated at the beginning of August 2022 in the Latchin corridor connecting Armenia with the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, and repeated on 13 and 14 September 2022 against the southern and southeastern regions of the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in violation of its sovereignty, international agreements and the United Nations Charter;

Calls for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces and their allies from the sovereign territory of Armenia and the Lachin corridor to their original positions, the security and unchanged status of which must be ensured in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement of 9 November 2020;

Calls for the future respect by the Azerbaijani authorities and all their partners in the region, in particular Turkey, of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Armenia in accordance with their international obligations and commitments,