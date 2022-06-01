Response to Margolin’s Paean to Azerbaijan in the Online Magazine The Tablet

These assessments are not what Margolin would call “the Armenian point of view” nor are they manifestations of a (mythical) “Christian-centric, pro-Armenia narrative that saturates Western media,” as Margolin absurdly claims. They are the damning verdicts of international watchdog organizations.

Margolin writes that “Azerbaijan has the reputation of being led by a horrible dictator, or rather a family of dictators who pass on power from father to son,” giving the impression that Azerbaijan merely has an image problem. The fact is that by any objective measure, Azerbaijan is ruled by a brutally repressive regime whose crimes go far, far beyond the all-too-familiar cult of personality habit of having “presidential portraits adorn every road in the country,” which is about the worst deed Margolin attributes to the government. It is led by a dictator: full stop.

Margolin, scrambling for euphemisms, allows that the Azerbaijani regime “can be described as authoritarian.” It can be described as authoritarian because, if the word has any meaning, it is authoritarian: full stop. He admits that “Azerbaijan is far from being a paragon of democracy as we understand the word.” Indeed, it is far from a “paragon of democracy” as anyone understands of the word, if they understand the word to mean that the Azerbaijani people have any say in how the country is governed. It is not a democracy: full stop.

Likewise, it is simply not adequate to concede, as Margolin does, that in Azerbaijan “the press is not formally free.” It is not free: full stop. If Margolin truly embraced the principles of journalism and documentary filmmaking that he purports to espouse he would have shared with his readers that Azerbaijan is currently ranked a dismal 154 out of 180 countries by Reporters Without Borders. Margolin “do[es] not believe Armenia is much better,” even though he acknowledges that it is ranked 51 in the world. Margolin may not “believe” there is a difference between being ranked 51 (and thus with a higher press freedom ranking than Italy, Japan, and Israel, to name but three) and 154, but the issue is not one of belief or disbelief but rather of facts.

Margolin, however, unfazed by the ugliness of Azerbaijan’s autocracy, is more interested in ooh-la-la-ing over the length of skirts worn by Azerbaijani women, the availability of alcohol in the country, and the abundance of oil and gas — as if anyone was arguing that Azerbaijan was an Islamic theocracy, and as if secularism and petroleum covered its multitude of crimes.

Margolin presents seemingly shocking information about the Armenian Garegin Nzhdeh (1886-1955), who is memorialized with a statue in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, and who, he states, “formed the Armenian Legion within the Wehrmacht [during World War II]. Thirty-thousand strong, the unit was responsible for numerous massacres of Jews in Ukraine, Crimea, and even the South of France.” Generously, Margolin does not hold all Armenians responsible for the actions of “Nzhdeh’s legion,” which is fortunate, since he has almost all of his facts wrong.