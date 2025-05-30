Khanzadian’s Atlas of Historical Cartography of Armenia Reprint Presented at Moscow’s St. Regis Nikolskaya Hotel

By Gohar Botoyan

MOSCOW — The reprint of Zadig Khanzadian’s Atlas of Historical Cartography of Armenia was presented in Moscow on May 20 at the famous St. Regis Moscow Nikolskaya Hotel in the center of the Russian capital on the initiative of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia and the Rutsog Invest holding company. Members of both the Russian and Russian-Armenian communities were present.

The speakers at the event included philanthropist and president of the Rutsog Invest holding company Ruben Grigoryan, President of the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Union of Armenia Ruben Mirzakhanyan, who is a doctor of Historical Sciences, professor and Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Armenia, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and doctor of Historical Sciences Professor Ruben Safrastyan, Russian historian, ethnographer, and professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexey Zagrebin, General Director of the Scientific Park of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Oleg Movsesyan, and chief architect of a number of significant Moscow projects, including the St. Regis Moscow Nikolskaya Hotel and the Sheremetyevo commercial and office complex, and head of the Rutsog Invest design and construction company Zaza Verulashvili.

The speakers congratulated those responsible for the reprinting of the Khanzadian atlas. They expressed their gratitude to the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia and to the well-known businessman and philanthropist Ruben Tsolaki Grigoryan, president of the Rutsog Invest holding company, who was the wellspring of the reprinting of the atlas.

Grigoryan in turn solemnly presented the representatives of the Russian museums present at the event with the maps he published. These maps can be viewed online at the following link: https://www.armmuseum.ru/?ysclid=mawrz1o832865017358

Guests at the Moscow event 1 of 3

For more information on the contents of the book and about Khanzadian, see this April 23 article in the Mirror-Spectator covering its prior Yerevan presentation (https://mirrorspectator.com/2025/04/23/khanzadians-atlas-of-historical-cartography-of-armenia-reprint-presented-at-yerevans-tekeyan-center/)