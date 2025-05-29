  TOP STORIES WEEK   22
 

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Baku Adamant Despite Pashinyan’s Fresh Appeal

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, May 26, continued to call on Azerbaijan to drop its preconditions for signing a peace treaty with Armenia finalized by the two sides in March. 

Baku was quick to dismiss Pashinyan’s appeal made during the Yerevan International Dialogue forum in Yerevan. And it again referred to much of modern-day Armenia as “historical Azerbaijani lands.” 

In a lengthy speech delivered during the conference, Pashinyan insisted that the draft treaty fully addresses the stated Azerbaijani concerns about territorial claims to Azerbaijan allegedly contained in the Armenian constitution. 

“There is no chance that Azerbaijan’s expectations will not be met if the treaty is signed,” he said. “We can be 100- percent sure that all concerns will be dispelled, and for this, the peace agreement must be signed.” 

While insisting that the constitution does not lay claim to Nagorno-Karabakh recaptured by Baku in 2023, Pashinyan said: “If the [Armenian] Constitutional Court decides that the peace treaty does not conform to our constitution, then I will initiate constitutional amendments.” 

Pashinyan promised to try to enact a new constitution through a referendum a year ago and has repeatedly reaffirmed that pledge since then. He admitted last month that he wants the kind of constitutional change that is demanded by Baku. 

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry swiftly dismissed Pashinyan’s fresh assurances. A ministry spokesperson said they only called into question Yerevan’s commitment to peace. 

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence last week that Pashinyan’s government will accept his key preconditions for signing the peace deal. Those include not only a change of Armenia’s constitution but also the dissolution of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh. 

Shortly after Pashinyan’s latest comments, Aliyev issued yet another statement describing much of Armenian territory as “Western Azerbaijan” and “our historical lands.” Last week, he again demanded that Armenia ensure the return of Azerbaijanis who lived there until the late 1980s and give them “security guarantees.” 

“We have repeatedly said that there cannot be Western Azerbaijan in the sovereign territory of Armenia,” Pashinyan said in this regard on Monday. 

Pashinyan’s domestic critics maintain that his appeasement policy only encourages Aliyev to demand more Armenian concessions that would prelude Armenia’s very existence as a viable state. They have also decried his refusal to raise in peace talks with Baku the right of safe return of Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population that fled the region following Azerbaijan’s September 2023 military offensive. 

The draft peace treaty reportedly does not call for their repatriation. Pashinyan has repeatedly made it clear that the Karabakh issue is closed for his administration. 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

