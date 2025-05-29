Why Did the Armenian Government Hire Lobbyists in DC?

On the other hand, initiatives like the unilateral normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, promoted by the Armenian authorities, have not received the support of the community and its organizations. For nearly three decades, Armenia avoided using professional lobbying firms in the US because the two traditional Armenian organizations — the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the Armenian Assembly of America — took on the responsibility of promoting pan-Armenian issues. There were no significant policy goals that the Armenian organizations and Armenia’s embassy could not jointly pursue, making external help unnecessary.

Recently, Armenia’s authorities signed a service agreement with the US-based professional lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs. The contract came into force on April 1, 2025, and will remain valid until March 31, 2026. According to the agreement, the Armenian government will pay $50,000 per month, which is a substantial amount for such services. The lobbying firm commits to defend the interests of the client (the Armenian Embassy in the US) in Congress and the administration; highlight Armenia’s geopolitical and strategic importance as a key partner for US regional and global interests in the South Caucasus; develop economic, trade, investment, and technological cooperation between Armenia and the US; position the client as a credible and reliable resource for administration officials when analyzing and discussing relevant issues; and engage the US expert community on topics of interest to the Armenian Embassy (the Armenian government).

It is important to note that the Armenian Embassy did previously sign a contract for lobbyinh in 2020 with the firm Copper Strategies, from October 30 to November 30, during the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The goal was to assist the embassy in informing the public through US media about the conflict. That service cost $20,000 and was later extended for another four months with an additional $24,000.

Given that Armenia traditionally has not needed professional lobbyists, it can be assumed that the current need arises because the agendas of traditional Armenian lobbying organizations differ significantly from that of the Armenian Embassy (government) and the Armenian government and Embassy, perceived as strongly aligned with the Democratic Party, are unable to establish effective connections with President Donald Trump’s team.

For comparison, Azerbaijan has long used professional lobbying firms in the US to promote its interests. The Azerbaijani Embassy currently has an active contract with Skyline Capital, signed earlier than Armenia’s —on January 1, 2025 — and valid until December 31, 2025. Under this contract, Azerbaijan will pay $50,000 per month. Its goals are to deepen ties with the US Congress and executive leadership; organize official visits of Congressional delegations (CODEL) and staff delegations (STAFFDEL) to Azerbaijan; work with both parties in the House and Senate, especially targeting members and staff of the Foreign Affairs, State and Foreign Operations Appropriations, Armed Services, and Judiciary Committees to explore US-Azerbaijan cooperation opportunities; revitalize and expand the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus; identify and engage potential supporters of stronger US-Azerbaijan relations in Congress; and promote trade missions and economic engagement between the US and Azerbaijan.

In addition to this, Azerbaijan also maintains another lobbying contract with the Friedlander Consulting Group, signed by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, valid from February 20, 2024, to February 19, 2025. That service costs $41,666. According to the agreement, the firm will assist with public relations, media outreach, and other lobbying services to improve US-Azerbaijan relations.