  TOP STORIES WEEK   22
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
22

Week

Latest articles of the week
Suren Sargsyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalOpinion

Why Did the Armenian Government Hire Lobbyists in DC?

by
Suren Sargsyan
267
0

One of the tools used by decision-makers in the United States to influence policies is lobbying (buying influence). This tool is used by both domestic actors and foreign governments through officially registered lobbying organizations in the US. There are two types of lobbying organizations in the US: professional and ethnic.

Professional lobbying refers to lobbying activities carried out by organizations that are specifically created and officially registered for this purpose. Under US law, this information — including the signed contract and services rendered to the client — must be officially registered with the appropriate government agencies to ensure transparency. Such lobbying organizations often employ former legislators and former officials of legislative and executive bodies, since lobbying requires political influence and strong connections with members of Congress, executive officials, and other key decision-makers. Since 2016, foreign states have spent approximately $6 billion on lobbying in the US., using the services of hundreds of professional lobbying firms.

The second type of lobbying is ethnic lobbying. This operates within a different context and agenda, driven by ethnic lobbying groups within the US. As Zbigniew Brzezinski has noted, among the most effective ethnic lobby groups in the US are Jewish, Greek, and Armenian ones. These groups are well-organized, have clear agendas, and have exerted, and continue to exert, influence on US foreign policy decisions.

For instance, while Turkey and Azerbaijan require professional lobbying firms to achieve their goals, Armenia benefits from an organized Armenian community whose active efforts helped Armenia receive significant aid from the US for many years, whereas Azerbaijan was deprived of such aid for about a decade thanks to the Armenian ethnic lobby’s efforts and Section 907. However, there are nuances here.

Since Armenian lobbying efforts are financed by the diaspora community rather than the Armenian government, it is the community that sets the agenda and priorities, and the community’s resources are directed toward promoting these goals. For the Armenian-American community, genocide recognition has been a key issue for years. Through persistent efforts, this goal was achieved when both chambers of Congress and eventually President Joe Biden recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

On the other hand, initiatives like the unilateral normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, promoted by the Armenian authorities, have not received the support of the community and its organizations. For nearly three decades, Armenia avoided using professional lobbying firms in the US because the two traditional Armenian organizations — the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the Armenian Assembly of America — took on the responsibility of promoting pan-Armenian issues. There were no significant policy goals that the Armenian organizations and Armenia’s embassy could not jointly pursue, making external help unnecessary.

Recently, Armenia’s authorities signed a service agreement with the US-based professional lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs. The contract came into force on April 1, 2025, and will remain valid until March 31, 2026. According to the agreement, the Armenian government will pay $50,000 per month, which is a substantial amount for such services. The lobbying firm commits to defend the interests of the client (the Armenian Embassy in the US) in Congress and the administration; highlight Armenia’s geopolitical and strategic importance as a key partner for US regional and global interests in the South Caucasus; develop economic, trade, investment, and technological cooperation between Armenia and the US; position the client as a credible and reliable resource for administration officials when analyzing and discussing relevant issues; and engage the US expert community on topics of interest to the Armenian Embassy (the Armenian government).

It is important to note that the Armenian Embassy did previously sign a contract for lobbyinh in 2020 with the firm Copper Strategies, from October 30 to November 30, during the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The goal was to assist the embassy in informing the public through US media about the conflict. That service cost $20,000 and was later extended for another four months with an additional $24,000.

Given that Armenia traditionally has not needed professional lobbyists, it can be assumed that the current need arises because the agendas of traditional Armenian lobbying organizations differ significantly from that of the Armenian Embassy (government) and the Armenian government and Embassy, perceived as strongly aligned with the Democratic Party, are unable to establish effective connections with President Donald Trump’s team.

For comparison, Azerbaijan has long used professional lobbying firms in the US to promote its interests. The Azerbaijani Embassy currently has an active contract with Skyline Capital, signed earlier than Armenia’s —on January 1, 2025 — and valid until December 31, 2025. Under this contract, Azerbaijan will pay $50,000 per month. Its goals are to deepen ties with the US Congress and executive leadership; organize official visits of Congressional delegations (CODEL) and staff delegations (STAFFDEL) to Azerbaijan; work with both parties in the House and Senate, especially targeting members and staff of the Foreign Affairs, State and Foreign Operations Appropriations, Armed Services, and Judiciary Committees to explore US-Azerbaijan cooperation opportunities; revitalize and expand the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus; identify and engage potential supporters of stronger US-Azerbaijan relations in Congress; and promote trade missions and economic engagement between the US and Azerbaijan.

In addition to this, Azerbaijan also maintains another lobbying contract with the Friedlander Consulting Group, signed by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, valid from February 20, 2024, to February 19, 2025. That service costs $41,666. According to the agreement, the firm will assist with public relations, media outreach, and other lobbying services to improve US-Azerbaijan relations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Recently, Azerbaijan has signed some of its largest lobbying deals in connection with the promotion, organization, and media coverage of COP29 (the UN Climate Change Conference) hosted in Azerbaijan. From April to November 2024, Azerbaijan spent over $5 million on these efforts through contracts between the COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company and the US lobbying firm Teneo Strategy. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan lacks influential, well-established community-based organizations in the US. Neither Azerbaijani nor Turkish communities in the US have succeeded in forming structures that can rival Armenian lobbying groups. As a result, Azerbaijan, lacking a strong diaspora, relies on professional lobbying firms to advance its interests. Armenia, on the other hand, has a well-organized lobby but currently chooses not to collaborate with them to promote pan-Armenian interests.

SHARE
Previous Armenian Spiritual Revival Foundation Hosts Meeting of Experts
Next Khanzadian’s Atlas of Historical Cartography of Armenia Reprint Presented at Moscow’s St. Regis Nikolskaya Hotel
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijanUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.