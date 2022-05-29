By Signing the Document on November 9, Azerbaijani President Acknowledged the Existence of Nagorno Karabakh, Says FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN (ArmenPress) — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on May 28 referred to the statement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev that there is no Nagorno Karabakh, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, and there is no Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

Answering the questions of ArmenPress, the Armenian foreign minister emphasized that they can show a document signed by Azerbaijani president that is still in force, which says that there is Nagorno Karabakh, and that is the trilateral declaration signed on November 9, 2020.

The Armenian foreign minister also referred to Aliyev’s statement that an agreement had been reached in Brussels that a corridor linking Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan will pass through Meghri.

Question: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated on May 27 that there is no Nagorno Karabakh, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, and there is no OSCE Minsk Group. What can you say about this?

Answer: We can show a document signed by Azerbaijani president that is still in force, which says that there is Nagorno Karabakh, and that is the trilateral declaration signed on November 9, 2020.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that by signing the document, the president of Azerbaijan acknowledged the existence of Nagorno Karabakh, and this is an irreversible fact. He said, “We can show the official statements made by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, where they reaffirm their commitment as Co-Chairs. The United States and France made such statements only in the last week. The Prime Minister of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation also emphasized the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in their joint statement on April 19. At the December 2021 summit of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, the foreign ministers of dozens of countries stressed the exclusive role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.