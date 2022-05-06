The Proven and the Unprovable

By Levon Ter-Petrossian

Part 1

That the policy of rejecting mutual compromises and preserving the status quo led to a national disaster, there is no need to demonstrate. Even some who supported that policy before the disaster are now confessing that it is true.

Despite that fact, many, in an attempt to justify their positions, are trying to prove that the path of mutual compromises would have ended up in the same place anyway. This is nothing but a poor attempt at self- justification. It is also absolutely unprovable, since history does not like “ifs”. History records that which has already become reality. Therefore, whatever manipulations the opponents of solution based on mutual compromises (government and party leaders, intellectuals) use to justify their destructive steps, it is all the same; sooner or later they will be judged by history, a judgment no one has yet been able to escape. It is, in fact, their sense of such a judgment that is compelling them to find some way to justify their disastrous politics. And that compunction, sad to say, is further deepening the crises in Armenia and Karabakh.

Part 2

I am referring to the current domestic confrontation which, in my opinion, is making Armenia’s position in the forthcoming complex negotiations weaker and not stronger. It is difficult to understand, therefore, what is the real purpose of today’s opposition. Serzh Sargsyan light-handedly labeled Nikol Pashinyan as the “capitulator” which, although appropriate, still represents half the truth. In reality it is not Pashinyan who has been compelled to capitulate, but Armenia; Pashinyan has simply signed the capitulation document.