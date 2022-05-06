Lafayette Midfielder Heads to Brazil for Deaflympics

The practice squads included women of varied ages and cultural backgrounds. They came from across the country and also had varied degrees of hearing loss. It was Khachadourian’s first time being immersed in an environment with all deaf people—a moment she gave herself pause to reflect on, as she realized that she was surrounded by those who faced similar challenges in a world where there are stigmas attached to disability.

Ani Khachadourian ’25 poses with her teammates on the US Deaf Women’s National Soccer Team. The women are headed to Brazil to compete in the Deaflympics.

“It made me realize that there are people there like me, who struggle on and off the field. That was a huge bonding part of the team. That first experience was a little shocking and a little intimidating, because different ranges of hearing means that everyone has different methods of communication,” she says. “Some people there used sign language and some didn’t, so it was a matter of learning how to communicate together and play together.”

On April 29, Khachadourian and her teammates—who meet on the West Coast for practices that are few and far between—will travel to Caxias do Sul, Brazil, to compete in the Deaflympics, where the US women’s team is heavily favored to win gold. It will be her first international event (the games run May 1-15), and it’s not lost on her that she and her fellow athletes are getting the opportunity to represent their country in a special way. The culture they’ve created is part of what helped her get comfortable with the transition between high school soccer and collegiate soccer.

“You have varying ranges of [athletic] commitment in high school, and people have their own things they’re focusing on. Some people are more into it than others. Some people play differently, and it’s hard to get on the same page. In college, you have to be on the same page and realize you all share the same goal,” reflects Khachadourian, who was able to get to know her Lafayette teammates well despite being kept off the field by an injury this past fall. “We’re very bonded here. Our coach likes to use the word ‘collectivist.’ We’re a shared team with shared values. It shows on the field that we’re committed to winning and putting our best foot forward.

One of the things that Khachadourian didn’t initially share with her peers was that she deals with hearing loss. Though she faces slight degrees of difficulty hearing when she’s in crowds, and her hearing aids pick up sound better from her sides and front, she didn’t expect anyone to have to be cognizant about whether they were talking from behind her, or whether she could hear on the outside of a group versus being on the inside. It’s important to her now, she says, because awareness of hearing impairment and advocacy for the Deaf community hasn’t always been easy to come by.