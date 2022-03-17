LA County Sheriff Offers Safety Points in Talk

By Kevork Keushkerian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

PASADENA, Calif. — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was the guest speaker at a special community event at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday, March 10. The event was organized by the Men’s Forum of the church. Also present was Mike Antonovich, former Los Angeles County Supervisor.

Villanueva is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He has a Master’s Degree from the California State University at Northridge and a doctorate from the University of La Verne.

Berge Gourdikian, chairman of the Men’s Forum, welcomed the guests and then invited Father Sarkis Petoyan, pastor of the Church, to make the opening remarks.

Petoyan first read the Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian’s welcoming remarks, addressed to the guest, and then presented Villanueva with an Armenian Cross carved on wood with the letters of the Armenian alphabet carved on the four sides of the frame of the Armenian Cross.