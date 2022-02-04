Accidental Oil Spill Closes Aram’s Cafe Indefinitely

BELMONT, Mass. (Belmont Citizen-Herald) — “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” the theme song from the long-running television show, “Cheers,” comes to mind for just about anyone who has visited Aram’s Café during its 35 years in business. But that is in jeopardy now, after the cafe has closed indefinitely due to an accidental oil spill caused by a delivery driver.
Fuel Delivery Mishap
On January 19, Aram Postaljian was working the grill as he has been every morning since 1987, when he heard a flushing sound. At first, he said, he thought it was his dishwasher, but the noise led him to check the basement.
He saw an unfamiliar reddish liquid flushing underneath the stairs. A customer who works at the gas station across the street, identified it as heating oil. Before he knew it, about 75 gallons of bioheat super plus (a combination of bio diesel and heating oil) had flooded into his basement.
The fuel tank was removed years ago when the building was converted from oil heat, but the pipe from the outside to the basement had been left in place.