Accidental Oil Spill Closes Aram’s Cafe Indefinitely

Uglietto could not recall any other time his company made a mistake of this magnitude.

“I fault him for not checking on the front door since it was a new property to make sure he was at the right address,” he said.

Uglietto said he immediately contacted ACV Enviro Corporation to contain the spill and begin the remediation which will be overseen by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“I want to apologize to Aram for the mistakes we made. I certainly take full responsibility for everyone that works for me here,” said Uglietto. “No one did anything intentionally.”

Uglietto said whatever the cost, Cubby Oil will make things right for Aram’s Café and the state will make sure the company is handling the spill correctly.

Not How He Wanted to Go Out

Every day since the spill Postaljian has been going into the restaurant to let clean-up and insurance workers in. He goes home with a headache and cough.

“The smell of oil is everywhere,” he said.

About $60,000 worth of merchandise stored in the basement was ruined, not including the walk-in refrigerator.

“My business is completely gone,” said Postaljian. “I don’t know if I will ever be able to re-open. I didn’t expect to go out like this.”

Last fall, Postajian, 72, put Aram’s Café on the market for $200,000. He was hoping to sell his business and retire.

Najat Meho, who has worked with him as a waitress for 16 years, is now out of work.

“This is the worst thing that has happened in 35 years,” said Postajian. “We survived COVID for two years.”

Longtime Customer Misses His Everyday Meeting Place

Retired Belmont Police Operations Dan MacAuley misses meeting with the same two friends he has met at Aram’s Cafe every day at 6:15 a.m. for 30 years, sitting side by side on the same stools lined up at the counter.

“We had a lot of fun going there and trying to solve all the problems of the world,” he said.

He even brought his children there in their infant seats.

“They grew up with Aram’s,” said MacAuley.

He and his friends now meet at Dunkin Donuts, but he said it’s not the same. He considers Postaljian a friend who was living his life’s dream.

“He came to America in the early 80s from Armenia and has done well for himself. To see it go down this way, really stinks,” said MacAuley.

He hopes January 19 won’t be Postaljian’s last day of work.

“I hope he can get it up and running again and sell it when he’s ready,” he said.