Michigan Armenians John and Greg Jamian Open New Medical Supply Store Which Receives CHAP Accreditation

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc. (CHAP) announced today that Sun Medical Equipment and Supply Company has been awarded CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Medical Equipment Supplier Standards of Excellence. CHAP Accreditation demonstrates that Sun Medical Equipment and Supply Company meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards. The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on quality of services and products and long-term viability. Simply stated, adherence to CHAP’s standards leads to better quality care.

“By achieving CHAP Accreditation, Sun Medical Equipment and Supply Company of Birmingham, MI has shown a commitment to excellence in care,” said Nathan DeGodt, CHAP President and CEO. “We are excited to begin our partnership with Sun Medical by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement.”

Sun Medical Equipment and Supply Company is proud of their brand-new showroom which provides a variety of home medical equipment products and services to patients and their families in the Birmingham and Bloomfield surrounding areas. Sun Medical Equipment and Supply is part of the AmeriCare Medical Inc. family of home medical related services in southeastern Michigan. John Jamian, Chief Operating Officer for Sun Medical Inc., said our dedicated team worked tirelessly to make our new store in Birmingham a great success. While Sun Medical has always been accredited, we felt it very important that our new store receive the same accreditation.

CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit, accrediting body for community-based health care organizations. Through “deeming authority” granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey organizations providing home medical equipment services, to determine if they meet the highest standards of community-based care.

For more information about Sun Medical Equipment and Supply, please visit their website at www.sunmedicalstore.com. For additional information please contact John Siedlik, Director of Marketing, at 248 280 2020, or jsiedlik@americaremedical.com