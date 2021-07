ST. TROPEZ, France – On July 4, the mayor of the city of Saint-Tropez, Sylvie Siri, inaugurated a khachkar offered by the family of Harry Tenekedzian, famous ice cream seller in France (Barbarac) and member of the Association of Armenians of the Saint-Tropez gulf.

The stele was sculpted by artist Raffi Toumanyan, grand-nephew of the famous poet Hovhannes Toumanyan.