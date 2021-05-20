Rancho Cordova, CA, Recognizes Artsakh’s Independence

After the passage of the resolution, Councilman David Sander declared: “The right of a people to self-determination is at the very root of our democracy and our cherished freedoms in the United States. In Rancho Cordova, a relatively new city where our own residents declared their freedom from Sacramento County just a few short years ago, that message of freedom and self-determination rings true and is a cause we fully understand. That is why we in Rancho Cordova are proud to support the request of our quite numerous Armenian residents to rally opinion and support for the right of self-determination for their brethren in the Republic of Artsakh, and also point out the horror of the failure of such rights around the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. It’s our sincere desire that other governments and world attention be focused on these human rights issues that are so dear to Armenians everywhere, and to the residents of the Republic of Artsakh in particular.”

Mayor Garrett Gatewood said: “The City of Rancho Cordova recently passed a resolution recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh. We passed this to recognize the independence of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, to encourage them to continue to develop as a free independent nation, and to lend support for freedom, justice and lasting peace to the Armenian Highlands Region.”

Let this be one more example to other cities and towns all over the nation where Armenians reside, that recognition at the grass-roots level is very doable and highly important in putting pressure on the federal government to officially recognize the independence and self-determination of the Artsakh Republic. As stated in the Resolution, “the Armenian people’s will to survive, to flourish, and to contribute to humanity remains resolute.” Our survival is the great victory. God Bless Rancho Cordova, CA, the USA, and the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh.