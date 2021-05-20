Rancho Cordova, CA, Recognizes Artsakh’s Independence

By Andranik Poladyan,
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. – Prior to the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Rancho Cordova City Council, with the leadership of Mayor Garrett Gatewood and Councilman David Sander, unanimously adopted a resolution on April 19, 2021 recognizing the right to self-determination and independence of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, at the request of Andranik Poladyan, Naomi Matevosyan Poladyan, Habet Poladyan, and Arman Antonyan. Furthermore, Mayor Garrett Gatewood issued a proclamation on January 28, 2021 recognizing Artsakh as a free and independent country.
Rancho Cordova is a city located in Sacramento County and was officially incorporated as a city in 2003 and was granted the 2019 All-American City Award. The city is home to a sizeable Armenian-American community, many of whom immigrated in the early 1990s from the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia.
Andranik Poladyan told the city council: “I, on behalf of your Armenian-American constituents, express my appreciation and gratitude for the City Council’s time, consideration, and cooperation in accomplishing this important victory. It is an honor to accept the resolution and proclamation from the city on behalf of the community, and the greater Sacramento region. It is promising to see Rancho Cordova uphold the rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for the citizens of Artsakh. We are pleased to know that the city’s leadership is with us.”