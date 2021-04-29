Politicians, Media Personalities Respond on Twitter

Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) reposted the NYT article and wrote “As the representative of an incredible Armenian American community in MI-09, I cannot tell you how meaningful this is. Thank you @POTUS.”

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) reposted the official White House statement and wrote “I commend @POTUS for taking this historic step and joining Congress with formal recognition on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.” And tweeted a second time saying “Today marks 106 years since the start of one of the worst atrocities of the 20th century. I stand w/the Armenian community in Michigan & around the world in remembrance of the more than 1.5 million Armenian men, women & children whose lives were taken during the #ArmenianGenocide.”

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) reposted the official White House statement and wrote “After decades of inaction by presidents of both parties, @POTUS Biden’s decision to speak truth to power & call the #ArmenianGenocide what it was – a genocide – puts America on the right side of history & helps ensure that what happened is never repeated. Thank you, Mr. President.

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) reposted his own official statement and wrote “I am glad to see @POTUS take formal action to recognize the Armenian Genocide, a tragedy I have been determined to see acknowledged for years alongside so many others in Congress and the entire Armenian-American community. #CA21”

Valadao also posted a video of himself reading a statement in his capacity as the co-chair of the Armenian Caucus. Valadao represents Fowler, Selma, and other small-town and rural areas outside of Fresno, California, with a large percentage of Armenians.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) reposted his own official statement and wrote “Grateful to @POTUS for officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide. By recognizing historical facts, President Biden is sending a signal to the world that truth and human rights are at the forefront of United States foreign policy.” He also reposted what he wrote on his personal account: “Prior American presidents were afraid to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Thank you @POTUS for getting it done. Your courageous leadership is making the world a better place. I coauthored the Armenian Genocide resolution every year. It will have a new, special meaning this year.”

Another tweet from Lieu reposted his official tweet on his personal account and stated “My statement on the #ArmenianGenocide. #ThankYouJoe for your courageous leadership. Thank you to all the activists and the Armenian community who kept pushing for recognition of the truth.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) wrote “It’s been 106 years since the start of the #ArmenianGenocide and we must continue to honor the lives lost and speak the truth. Thank you, @POTUS for recognizing this genocide. To the Armenian American community in #13thDistrictStrong – I see you and I’m proud to represent you.”

Tlaib wrote on her personal account “In the #13District, we always speak the truth. It’s been 106 years since 1.5 million lives lost to the #ArmenianGenocide. We must remember this tragic history and continue to value truth above all else.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) reposted the White House official statement and wrote “Thanks to @POTUS for recognizing the Armenian Genocide. Today I’m joining him and Michigan’s Armenian-American community in remembering all of the precious lives lost to this tragedy.”

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) reposted the Detroit Free Press article and wrote “Today, we remember the 1.5 million men, women, and children who were killed in the Armenian genocide. I join @POTUS in recognizing this genocide – we can never forget the memory of all those lost, and we must continue standing against violence and hatred.”

Peters also shared a video of himself questioning the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe about the Armenian POWs in a Senate hearing, writing: “Armenian prisoners of war are still being held by the Azerbaijani government stemming from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is completely unacceptable. I asked about an update on this conflict during a recent Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.”

Samantha Power reposted the LA Times article and wrote: “Beginning in 1915, the Ottoman Empire perpetrated a genocide, killing 1.5 million Armenians. For decades, American leaders did not acknowledge this fact, due to pressure from Turkey. Until today. Thank you @POTUS for your historic decision recognizing the #ArmenianGenocide.”

State Rep. Katherine Kazarian (D-RI) reposted the official White House statement and wrote “I am overwhelmed!! Even over one hundred years later, accountability matters. Thank you @POTUS for keeping your word to the Armenian people. #ArmenianGenocide #ThankYouJoe” along with Armenian flag and “praying hands” emojis.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) who is also chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote “The genocide against Armenians that began 106 years ago was a crime against humanity. By affirming this historical truth, @POTUS has kept his promise & demonstrated a strong commitment to #humanrights. The U.S. stands w/ Armenians in remembering & recognizing #ArmenianGenocide.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote on April 23: “I join the Armenian American community in MA and the rest of the Armenian diaspora in the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, honor and remember the lives taken, and celebrate the survivors and their families for their years of advocacy to achieve this hard-fought recognition.” She also reposted the Bloomberg article on Biden’s call to Erdogan and wrote “I commend President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide. Calling this atrocity what it was – genocide – is long overdue. We must recognize the horrors of the past if we hope to avoid repeating them in the future.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) wrote “Many have pledged to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, but none have done it. Until today. I applaud President Biden for doing the right thing and standing on the right side of history.” He also attached a video of himself making a short speech in response.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) attached a statement from his office and wrote “I applaud @POTUS’ official recognition of the horrific atrocities committed against Armenians as a genocide. Both the Executive and Legislative Branches of the US Government have now formally recognized the #ArmenianGenocide for the first time in history.” He also tweeted “Official recognition of the #ArmenianGenocide is a powerful reminder that we will not turn away when we know full well that crimes against humanity have been perpetrated” and included a video of himself speaking in response.