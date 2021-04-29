Politicians, Media Personalities Respond on Twitter

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) reposted Biden’s statement, writing: “@POTUS’ recognition of the Armenian Genocide comes after decades of struggle. After years of Turkish threats and intimidation. After a murderous war on the people of Artsakh. After so many heartbreaks and disappointments. Thank you, President Biden, for speaking truth to power.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reposted the NYT article, writing “Truth-telling and full acknowledgement of injustice can be one of the most important steps towards healing. Acknowledging the Armenian genocide is long overdue, and I hope this day brings some degree of peace to impacted families and communities as we move forward together.”
Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) wrote “Hurrah for @POTUS! I’m very pleased to hear that he has officially recognized the Armenian genocide. This is a proud and historically significant moment for the United States, for Armenia, and for Armenians around the globe. It’s been a long time coming.” (adding Armenian and American flag emojis and screenshots of vintage documents; an Armenian Genocide resolution he authored in 1990 and a press release from his office celebrating Armenian independence)
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) reposted the Washington Post article, writing “On #ArmenianGenocideRemembranceDay, the US takes long overdue action to recognize the mass atrocities against the Armenian people as genocide. Thank you @POTUS for recognizing this genocide for the 1.5 million Armenians killed, their families & the people of Armenia. On her personal account, Stevens reposted Jim Acosta’s tweet and wrote “Thank you President Biden for fulfilling this important campaign promise to recognize the Armenian Genocide.”
Jake Tapper of CNN reposted the official White House statement, writing: “I’ve covered three Presidents in a row who acquiesced to Turkish government propagandists and refused to call the Armenian genocide what it was: a genocide. Good to see President Biden take this long overdue step.
Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) spoke on the House floor before the President’s announcement and posted on Twitter: “As we approach the 106th anniversary of the #Armenian Genocide, I gave a speech on the House floor of the importance of the U.S. officially recognizing this horror for what it was: genocide. #ArmenianGenocide106”, then on April 24 he posted “The record of this atrocity is well documented, and it’s long past the time for us to officially acknowledge one of humanity’s most horrific crimes.” And “By standing up to Turkey’s policy of denial, we not only honor the victims, but we reaffirm to the international community the United States’ unconditional opposition to all instances of genocide and injustices around the world. #ArmenianGenocide #ArmenianGenocide106”