Official Conn. Genocide Commemorations to Focus on Karabakh War Repercussions

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut program for 2021 will take place on April 24 at 10:30 a.m. virtually.

The program will commemorate the 106th anniversary of this horrific event and will remember the Holy Martyrs and survivors of the Genocide. Further the program will also provide insights into recent critically important events in Armenia and Artsakh.

The program will begin with the Martyrs’ Service which was created in 2015, on the occasion of the centennial of the Genocide and the canonization of the Martyrs. Clergy from all four Armenian Churches in Connecticut will participate in the service. The commemoration program will begin immediately after the service.

The flag of the Republic of Armenia will fly over the Connecticut state capitol for a week and the raising of the flag will be shown to attendees by video.

The program will begin with both the American and Armenian national anthems being sung by the choirs of Connecticut’s four Armenian churches: Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension in Trumbull, Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain, St. George Armenian Church in Hartford and St. Stephen’s Armenian Church in New Britain.

Tatul Hakobyan will speak on “Why did the 44 day war take place” and Lilly Torosyan will address the topic “From New England to old borders: A Connecticut Armenian’s personal account of the 44 day war.”