PM Pashinyan Announces Early Parliamentary Elections for June

YEREVAN (Facebook) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his post on Facebook on March 18 that he met with Prosperous Armenia opposition parliamentary faction leader Gagik Tsarukyan and the two agreed that early elections will be held on June 20.

They noted, Pashinyan wrote, that “the best way out of the domestic political situation created was special parliamentary elections.” He added that the date for the elections was determined after he held discussions with President Armen Sarkissian, the My Step faction, and Edmon Marukyan, leader of the Bright Armenia faction,