Opera Singer Anita Terzian Passes Away

FOREST HILLS, N.Y. – Anita Terzian was born in Teheran, Iran, and immigrated to this country at the age of twelve with her parents Arthur and Seda Terzian and her brother Nelson Terzian. They eventually took up residences in Forest Hills, NY. The family became members of the Armenian Church of the Holy Martyrs in Bayside, NY. Anita’s love of classical music and opera led her to join the church choir, which was then under the directorship of Mary Selvinazian.

Anita applied to and was accepted by the Juillard School of Music, where she obtained her Bachelor of Music and Master of Science degrees, all on full scholarship from the Rockefeller Foundation which obtained herself. At Juilliard, her two voice teachers were the famous Canadian-Jewish mezzo Soprano Jenny Tourel and the world-renowned Maria Callas. While still a student, Anita entered and won the classical music contest sponsored by the German-American radio station program “Liederkranz.”

Subsequent to her graduation from Juillard, Anita entered and won first place in the International Voice Competition held in Munich Germany. This launched her operatic career. Anita performed in many of the famous opera houses throughout Europe, South America, and the United States; also for many Armenian churches and organizations (gratis of course).

To Anita’s many credits are several recordings, over 300 performances of the opera “Carmen,” and other Rossini operas. One of which stands out, was her performance of “Chenerentola” [Cinderella] at the Paris Opera; recorded by the BBC and simulcast internationally, at which she received a full twenty minute standing ovation for her performance. Anita was the guest of honor at the banquet of the Armenian Church Choir Association held in Richmond, VA. There Anita was presented an encyclical [gontag] from the Catholicos of All Armenians (Vehapar) by Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, for her representation and raising of the Armenian name throughout the world.

Anita Terzian and Richard Titus were married in December of 1989 and made their residence together in Forest Hills until Anita’s untimely passing on January 20, 2021. Anita was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Seda Terzian, in Florida. Anita is survived and sorely missed by her husband, Richard M. Titus of Forest Hills, and also her brother Dr. Nelson A. Terzian, and niece, Jennifer Terzian-Goldstein, and their families of Ocean Reef and Coral Gables, Florida.