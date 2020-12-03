Photos Show Lachin District amid the Handover to Azerbaijan

LACHIN (Panorama.am) — The Lachin district (Qashatagh) of Nagorno-Karabakh was handed over to Azerbaijan on Monday as part of the deal signed on November 9 by Pashinyan. Earlier, the Armenian troops left the Agdam and Kalbajar districts.

Once Qashatagh region of Artsakh comes under the control of Azerbaijan, the 5-kilometre wide corridor through Berdzor will become the only route connecting Armenia to Artsakh. Questions regarding the status of the corridor remain unanswered. Ria Novosty news agency has published photos, showing the locals leaving their homes.