SmartGateVC Kickstarts Its Southern California Accelerator, Opening New Tech Advancement Opportunities

GLENDALE, Calif. – SmartGateV ​ C ​ announces the launch of its newest initiative, Hero House Glendale GateWay. Hero House Glendale GateWay is an acceleration program that aims to arm companies with path-breaking technological advancements and scalable business models. Accelerator participants will go through a 12-week mentorship program focused on establishing their growth framework, and refining and validating their sales strategies. This is followed by eight weeks of on-site business and customer development assistance.

The accelerator partners with world-renowned companies such as Google, AWS, IBM, HubSpot, and others to provide companies with the best resources for building their products. The program culminates in a Demo Day at Hero House Glendal​e. ​ During Demo Day, participants will pitch in front of a carefully selected, 100+ invite-only audience of US investors. Moreover, companies will receive assistance for setting up professional, yet cost-efficient tech teams in Eastern Europe. The program will run from February 8 – July 24, 2021․

Founders with strong execution skills, working on robust AI startups with early traction (revenue/user base/launched product) are welcome to apply for SmartGateVC’s Hero House Glendale GateWay accelerator here ​ b ​ y December 16, 2020 11:59 PM (23:59 PM) PST.

In its years of operation in Eastern Europe and in the US, SmartGateVC has built a robust network of founders, scientists, and business experts, converging where science and entrepreneurship join to disrupt the status quo.Collaboration between these forces has created a new wave of deep tech companies that have closed rounds with top tier venture capital firms, had pilots with industry leaders and topped the lists of America’s Most Promising 50 AI Companies. The Hero House Glendale GateWay accelerator ensures the consistency and scaling of these collaborations by connecting LA area founders with scientists from Southern California universities.

Why Southern California?

Given Silicon Valley’s sky-high labor and housing prices, many startup founders are foregoing the Bay Area in favor of other rising innovation centers. With its favorable business environment, flourishing marketplace, and talented resource pool, Glendale is emerging as Southern California’s next up-and-coming regional tech hub. Most importantly, SoCal is home to the world’s leading research universities, including Caltech, USC and UCLA, that top the lists of the global universities granted the largest number of patents.