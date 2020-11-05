France to Ban Turkish ‘Grey Wolves’ after Defacement of Armenian Memorial

LYON, France (Combined Sources) — France is to ban a Turkish ultra-nationalist group known as the Grey Wolves, the interior minister said Monday, November 2, after a memorial to victims of the Armenian Genocide was defaced over the weekend.

The dissolution of the Grey Wolves will be put to the French cabinet on Wednesday, Gérald Darmanin told a parliamentary committee.

“To put it mildly, we are talking about a particularly aggressive group,” he said.

His announcement came after a memorial center outside Lyon dedicated to the Armenian Genocide was defaced with pro-Turkish slogans including “Grey Wolves” and “RTE” in reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The incident in the town of Décines-Charpieu came against a background of intense communal tensions in France between its Armenian minority and the Turkish community over the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Four people were wounded outside Lyon last Wednesday in clashes between suspected Turkish nationalists and Armenians protesting against Azerbaijan’s military offensive.