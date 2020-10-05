Legislators Condemn Azerbaijani and Turkish Aggression at LA City Press Conference

By Michelle Mkhlian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES – On Monday, October 5, 2020 Californian elected officials and US Representative Adam Schiff gathered at Los Angeles City Hall to stand in solidarity with Armenia and Artsakh. LA City Councilmember Paul Krekorian spearheaded this press conference to condemn Azerbaijan’s brutal attacks on the Republic of Artsakh that began on September 27, 2020. With the unwavering support of the Turkish government, Azerbaijan has continued to target much of Artsakh, taking the lives of hundreds of civilians and soldiers alike. Each legislator shared his or her own sentiments of solidarity, outrage, and determination to achieve peace and justice.
US Representative Adam Schiff, who led the passage of the US Resolution to Recognize the Armenian Genocide, worked with Congresswoman Jackie Speier to introduce a resolution condemning Azerbaijan and Turkey’s aggression. This resolution calls on Azerbaijan to cease its aggression, demands the installation of ceasefire-monitoring equipment along the line of contact, and urges President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to stop aiding and abetting the violence against the people of Artsakh and Armenia.
Congressman Schiff announced: “We have a strong bipartisan message for Turkey and Erdogan — you’re a member of NATO, start acting like one! And we have a message for Azerbaijan — cease the hostilities or there will be consequences.”
The representatives echoed each other’s stances urging President Donald Trump and the federal government to condemn Turkish and Azerbaijani aggression, call for a ceasefire, halt all military aid to Azerbaijan and Turkey, and reconsider future relations with the two countries.