Legislators Condemn Azerbaijani and Turkish Aggression at LA City Press Conference

LA City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell emphatically exclaimed: “We have to do everything in our power to de-escalate the attacks against the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan with Turkey’s direct involvement and move forward with resolve for a lasting, peaceful outcome. This ancient bloodlust against the Armenian people that is fomented by Turkey must come to an end once and for all! The refusal of the Turkish government to acknowledge the Armenian Genocide has consequences, this is one of them — the perpetuation of hatred and violence against the Armenian people. We stand with Artsakh and the Armenian community!”

Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, whose grandparents fled Shushi and Stepanakert, Artsakh in 1920 to escape Turkish violence highlighted the media’s crucial role in this conflict.

Nazarian made his request clear: “What I ask of the press is to do your journalistic due diligence… to not be silenced. If we have 400 correspondents, why are there qualifying words being used. Why is it being said that there has been an ‘escalation of hostilities’ by now? Over 5,000 people have died in this meaningless battle, all in place to exhaust the Armenian population – that’s all this is! Yet we are staying complicit. It is your obligation to make sure that that does not happen. You are an educational force in this situation. It’s your responsibility to make sure that people have a historical context and understand what is going on.”

With the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia living in the greater Los Angeles area, the current situation in Artsakh hits home for these legislators and their constituents. Over the past week, thousands of Armenian-Americans have taken to the streets of Los Angeles resolutely rallying for media coverage, recognition, and solidarity.

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer expressed the shared anguish of Angelenos: “Today as we awakened in Los Angeles, we were all Armenians, not only because Los Angeles has such a significant Armenian-American population. today we are all Armenians because we stand in solidarity with those who are victims of aggression. Today we are all Armenians because we stand together with those who are weeping at the losses of friends and family. Today we are all Armenians because when one member of the international community is victimized by aggression, all of us are victimized by aggression.”

Like his colleagues did before him, he urged the United States Federal government to intervene and hold Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable by saying: “We are all Armenians today, let’s act like it.”