  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
40

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prof. Tessa Hofmann
Armenian GenocideArts & CultureInternational

Book Dedicated to Martyred Poets Launched in Germany

by
Muriel Mirak-Weissbach
0
0

POTSDAM, Germany — On September 18 the Lepsiushaus in Potsdam hosted a book launch of the volume, Todesvision. Eine Hommage an die ermordeten Dichter Armeniens (1915-1945) (Vision of Death. Homage to Armenia’s Murdered Poets (1915-1945)).

The poems were translated from Armenian by Dr. Gerayer Koutcharian and rendered poetically into German by Prof. Tessa Hofmann. Dr. Roy Knocke of the Lepsiushaus, introduced the new publication, and Hofmann read selections to an appreciative audience. Photos by Ulrich Rosenau.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Attack on Artsakh: First-Person Account
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.