Book Dedicated to Martyred Poets Launched in Germany

POTSDAM, Germany — On September 18 the Lepsiushaus in Potsdam hosted a book launch of the volume, Todesvision. Eine Hommage an die ermordeten Dichter Armeniens (1915-1945) (Vision of Death. Homage to Armenia’s Murdered Poets (1915-1945)).

The poems were translated from Armenian by Dr. Gerayer Koutcharian and rendered poetically into German by Prof. Tessa Hofmann. Dr. Roy Knocke of the Lepsiushaus, introduced the new publication, and Hofmann read selections to an appreciative audience. Photos by Ulrich Rosenau.