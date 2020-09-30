Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s Interview to BBC Newshour

BBC: Minister, I ask you to respond to the Azeri accusation that it was Armenia’s actions that sparked this conflict.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: There is absolutely no interest or intention for Armenia or Nagorno-Karabakh to escalate the situation. We have been rejecting the military option for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. So, it is absolutely unacceptable to enter this blame game. This attack against Nagorno-Karabakh and the tensions remain very, very high at the moment.

BBC: When you say the tensions remain very high would you regard it as something that could potentially spill over into a full-scale war?

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: We have to make every effort to avoid that because that would be a massive destabilization of the entire region and we are rejecting such option. And again we are rejecting the military option for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

BBC: So when you say you are rejecting the military option what are you doing to try and make that manifest?

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: At the moment the defence forces of Nagorno-Karabakh are left with little option but to defend themselves because they are now confronting massive attacks by the Azerbaijani armed forces across the line of contact between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan. At the moment the priority is to repel the attacks of the Azerbaijani forces and to compel them to come back to the negotiating table.