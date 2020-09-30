OSCE Permanent Council Special Meeting Discusses the Situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Zone

VIENNA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia) – On September 29, a special meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council was convened in Vienna at the initiative of the OSCE Albanian Chairmanship to discuss the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

During the meeting a number of delegations took the floor, including the Albanian Chairmanship, the Permanent Representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ countries France, USA and Russia, the head of the EU delegation to the OSCE, Permanent Representatives of Cyprus, Greece, United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, as well as the representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk briefed the participating states about the situation in the conflict zone and the developments there.

The Permanent Representative of Armenia to the OSCE Ambassador Armen Papikyan in his statements presented the detailed information about the large-scale attacks launched on September 27 by Azerbaijan along the entire Line of Contact with the Republic of Artsakh. He also informed that the settlements, including the capital of Artsakh, the city of Stepanakert, and civilian infrastructure were specifically targeted, which resulted in casualties among the civilian population.

The Ambassador underscored that the Azerbaijani aggression was pre-planned and pointed to numerous facts that prove beyond doubt that Azerbaijan was getting ready for military settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.