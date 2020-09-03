  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
36

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenian GenocideInternational

Komitas Statue in Paris Defaced

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
25
0

PARIS (PanArmenian.net) — A monument to the great Armenian composer Komitas was desecrated in Paris, it was reported on August 30.

“Vandalism during a pandemic. On the monument to Komitas, personifying the Armenian Genocide, it is written: ‘This is a fake,’” a Facebook user wrote.

Designed by Armenian architect and artist David Yerevantsi, the monument was inaugurated on April 24, 2003, while the small park nearby was renamed Yerevan Garden in 2009.

The inscription on the monument reads: “An homage to composer, musicologist Komitas and the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire in 1915.”

The Armenian Embassy in France issued a statement condemning the desecration.

“The Embassy of Armenia strongly condemns the desecration of the statue of Komitas in Paris which is a manifestation of denialism, of a monument dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, as well as Armenians fallen for France”, the statement says.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Vandalism
People: Gomidas/Komitas
SHARE
Previous Armenia in Talks With Russia Over Another Fighter Jet Deal
Next Turkey Denies Airspace Use to Yerevan-Bound German Military Flight
Discover more cities:
France
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.