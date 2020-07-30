Legend of Russian Makeup Artist Nanara Berezina

By Artsvi Bakhchinyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN/MOSCOW — Nanara Berezina, a leading beautician and makeup artist in Russia, world champion, creative director of the aesthetic section of the World Organization of Hairdressers, coach of the Russian national team for decorative cosmetics, teacher at the Dolores Academy of Hairdressing and the SPiKR Training Center, World Trainer, Golden Trainer of the World, laureate of international competitions, is a pioneer in her profession.
She was born in Armenia, lived in Nalchik (Kabardino-Balkaria, North Caucasus) and then moved to Moscow, where she still lives. She graduated from Moscow State University with a degree in biology. Back in Soviet times, she was the main coach of the USSR national team of beauticians, as well as an international judge. Since 1982, her works has received prizes at all international competitions for makeup artists and beauticians, including 18 gold medals.
Berezina made a tremendous contribution to the development of the Russian and international competition movement of makeup artists. For her, makeup is an art created on women’s faces and bodies…
Dear Nanara, can we say that you are the founder the Russian school of makeup artists?