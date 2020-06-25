Recipe Corner: Aunt Roza’s Tas Kebab

Victoria Kabakian, food writer, recipe developer, travel journalist, and founder of the Mission: Food blog since 2009, has been blogging for over eleven years. A Rhode Island native, she has a particular weakness when it comes to good food and cookbooks; not only does she collect cookbooks (she owns more than 200), buts she loves reviewing new cookbook releases, testing new recipes, and commenting on their appeal and practicality.
Victoria’s beloved Aunt Roza passed away in September 2018. She was known for her famous rice pilaf, Armenian Baked Macaroni and Cheese, buttery baklava, and her delicious tas kebab recipe that our entire family enjoyed for many years.”
“Tas kebab is a simple spiced stewed beef with Armenian, Persian, and Turkish origins,” Victoria says.
Ingredients:
3 pounds beef chuck, cubed into 2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns