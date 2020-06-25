Recipe Corner: Aunt Roza’s Tas Kebab

Rice pilaf for serving

Serves 6-8.

Preparation:

Bring 6 cups of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Set aside.

Rinse the beef with cold water. Drain and add to a large pot. Cover with cold water by about 2 inches. Heat over medium-high heat, skimming impurities off the surface. When the water starts to boil, remove from the heat, drain into a colander and rinse the beef with cold water.

Wrap the peppercorns, allspice berries, and bay leaves in a piece of cheesecloth, and tie it with kitchen string.

Wipe the pot clean, add the beef back along with 6 cups of boiled water, the butter, tomato paste, salt, cinnamon, and the spice bundle. Return to high heat and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to simmer covered for about 2 1/2 hours or until the beef is easily cut with the side of a spoon (Victoria’s aunt would cook the meat until it was actually falling apart, so aim for significantly longer than fork tender).

This recipe is best when made a day or more ahead of time and reheated prior to serving, as this allows the flavors to develop. Remove spice bundle, squeeze out excess juices, and discard before serving. Serve tas kebab spooned over rice pilaf in wide serving bowls or plates.

For this recipe, go to: https://mission-food.com/rozas-tas-kebab/