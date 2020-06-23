Amb. Nersesyan’s Letter to US Congressmen

WASHINGTON – Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan sent a letter to the members of Congress reflecting on the recent achievements in Armenia-US relations after Velvet Revolution in Armenia. In particular, these include the effective cooperation between National Assembly of Armenia and US Congress, engagement in the International Religious Freedom Alliance and Armenia’s contribution to NATO-led peacekeeping operations. In his letter the ambassador updated the status of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and Armenia’s position and approaches in that regard.
The full text of the letter follows.
June 22, 2020
Dear Representative,
This year marks the centennial of the establishment of Armenia-United States diplomatic relations. Our century-long friendship, strengthened and sustained by the civic engagement of Americans with Armenian heritage, is steadily growing, based on our shared history, democratic values and global vision for a peaceful future in our region and the world.