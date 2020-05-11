‘Bloodless’ — The Path to Democracy: A Film by Bared Maronian and Sylva Basmajian

To my mind, Maronian’s great strength in the documentary is to emphasize and give voice to people who have found themselves silenced in traditional Armenian patriarchy, most noticeably women. From diasporans such as Arsinée Khanjian who flew to Armenia to lend her support to the revolution, to the nameless women who shook pots and pans outside their windows in support, to the young girls who risked their lives by lying down in front of buses and cars in order to send a message to then Prime Minister Sargsyan, Baronian shows in no uncertain terms the link between the peaceful nature of the revolution and the relatively large number of women who participated in the April events.

He highlights the relationship between the April 24th genocide commemoration and the Velvet Revolution’s success, both in steeling the youth’s resolve and in weakening the government’s desire to use force on its own people. The protagonists on both sides, after all, are the grandchildren of the Medz Yeghern.

Baronian also draws attention to President Armen Sarkissian’s judicious decision to go down into the streets and later skillfully negotiate Sargsyan’s resignation. It would of course have been interesting to hear the voice of the previous government: we encounter a resolute but ultimately resigned Chief of Police Valery Osipyan and then Sargsyan himself — but only briefly.

Maronian might have explained what opposed the two parties, apart from general discontent with the existing stagnant economy and unease at oligarchic rule. Non-Armenian viewers in particular may have a hard time judging everything that was at stake and what the former regime represented: apart from the opening credits, Sargsyan and his allies exist as a mostly ghost-like presence.

There is also little exposition of Pashinyan himself: his childhood and formative years, his career in journalism, or his political views.

Technically, the film could benefit from some more judicious editing—at 94 minutes it goes on a bit too long for this reviewer’s taste. And given Maronian’s astute gender analysis of the events in question, it would have been nice to hear more about Anna Hakobyan, Pashinyan’s clever activist wife who stood steadfastly at his side throughout. That being said, anyone interested in Armenian affairs or pro-Democracy movements will benefit from learning about the remarkable events that seemingly out of nowhere shook this small Caucasian Republic to it foundations.