As Joe Markarian Turns 100, His Loved Ones and Community Celebrate at a Safe Distance

By Bruce Gellerman

WATERTOWN (WBUR) — Joe Markarian was born a century ago — on April 24, 1920.

His family, friends and members of the fire and police force turned out to his Watertown home for a surprise 100th birthday party — all keeping a safe social distance outside.

“It started out with one person and it turned into something fabulous,” said Judith Taylor, one of Markarian’s daughters, who organized the celebration. “We needed something special.”

Watertown resident Zacharia Hickman heard of the celebration and came marching down the street, playing his sousaphone.

It was quite the party for Joe Markarian, but as a steady rain fell, it was also a day of great sadness.

He graduated from Watertown High in 1938, served on the Pacific battlefield during WWII as an X-ray technician.

“We used to pick the wounded up on the field, and I’d X-ray them and the doctors would take care of it,” Markarian said.

After the war, in 1946, he married Florence Almasian.

He attended the New England Conservatory, where he learned to play every orchestra instrument, and became the first music director for the Hopkinton school district.

“I had to teach every one of the kids different instruments, and it took me about three years to make a decent band for the football field,” he said.

For 30 years, Joe Markarian volunteered at the nearby Perkins School for the Blind, creating adaptive furniture for the residents. For his work, he received the Myra Kraft award for volunteer of the year.