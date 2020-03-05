Recipe Corner: Grilled Chicken and Bulgur Salad

5 scallions, sliced

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, to taste

Salt and black pepper

Juice of one lemon

1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses (substitute balsamic glaze)

1 teaspoon powdered sumac, plus more for sprinkling on individual salads if desired)

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice (optional)

Crumbled feta cheese

Crushed thin pita chips

Fresh lemon wedges and mint sprigs

Serves 4.

Preparation:

Combine bulgur and 1 cup of boiling water in a large bowl. Cover and let stand 30 minutes or until tender and all liquid has been absorbed. Set aside.

Heat grill to high. Brush chicken with 1 tablespoon of oil and sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. Grill chicken, turning once, until cooked through, about 5-8 minutes; set aside.

Remove outer leaves from the Romaine lettuce, wash and dry, and then chop Romaine by cutting it into fourths lengthwise and slicing crosswise for fairly smallish pieces. Add the lettuce, cucumber, tomato, parsley, mint, red onion, olives, radishes, scallions, the remaining olive oil, salt, pepper, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, sumac, and allspice (if using) to the bowl of bulgur, and toss to combine.

Slice grilled chicken and divide tossed salad among 4 plates. Top each salad with sliced chicken and garnish with feta cheese, pita chips, lemon wedges, and mint sprigs. Sprinkle salads with more sumac, if desired. For the original recipe, see: https://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/grilled-chicken-bulgur-salad.