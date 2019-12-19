  TOP STORIES WEEK   51
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
51

Week

Latest articles of the week
Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu
Armenian GenocideInternational

Turkey Could Close Incirlik Air Base in Face of U.S. Threats: Erdogan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
8
0

ISTANBUL (Reuters) — Turkey could shut down its Incirlik air base, which hosts U.S. nuclear warheads, in response to threats of U.S. sanctions and a separate U.S. Senate resolution that recognized mass killings of Armenians a century ago as genocide, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

“If it is necessary for us to take such a step, of course we have the authority … If this is necessary, together with our delegations, we will close down Incirlik if necessary,” Erdogan said on A Haber TV.

Turkey can also close down the Kurecik radar base if necessary, he added. “If they are threatening us with the implementation of these sanctions, of course we will be retaliating,” he said.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Inçirlik
SHARE
Previous Armenian-Americans, Leaders, Gather in Glendale to Celebrate U.S. Recognition of Armenian Genocide
Next Senate Foreign Relations Committee Approves Turkey Sanctions, Condemns Invasion of Syria
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.