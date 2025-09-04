ABMDR’s 26th Annual Gala Celebrates Global Mission of Saving Lives

The evening’s invocation was performed by Archbishop Kegham Khacherian, Prelate; and Father Ghevont Kirazian of the Western Prelacy. Sepilian went on to acknowledge the presence of distinguished guests, including Father Yeghia Isayan of the Western Diocese; St. James Armenian Church Board Chair Robert Barsam; California State Senator Sasha Renee Perez; a representative of US Senator Adam Schiff; California Congresswoman Laura Friedman; Glendale City Council members Ardy Kassakhian, Elen Asatryan, and Vartan Gharpetian; author Aram Saroyan (son of William Saroyan); “Good Day LA” anchor Araksya Karapetyan; “Good Day LA” entertainment anchor and reporter Amanda Salas; CBS/KCAL anchor Kalyna Astrinos; 103.5 KOST morning-show co-host Ryan Manno; “Alvin and the Chipmunks” producer Ross Bagdasarian, Jr.; Adventist Health Glendale Vice President of Business Development Dr. Ramella Markarian; Dr. Nubar Boghossian; Healthcare Systems of America CEO Dr. Michael Sarian; Dr. Neena Kapoor, Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Center Laboratory at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; Armenian Eye Care Project founding Board member Dr. John Hovanesian; Taleen Khatchadourian, President of the Armenian Autism Outreach Project; Taline Kayayan, Eugenie Aroyan, and Jasmen Jerahian of the ARS Western Region; Steve Chelebian of the Triple X Fraternity, and his team; Armenian American Medical Society past presidents Dr. Varoosh Alaverdian and Dr. Kevin Galstyan; and Naz Atikian of the Family Rescue Fund.

Sepilian then invited the evening’s keynote speaker, ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan, to the podium. “Twenty-seven years ago, a group of brave visionaries came together and founded ABMDR,” Jordan said. “Since then, our organization has grown, flourished, and become a significant global force, as a beacon of hope for our patients in Armenia and our entire global Diaspora. ABMDR now has an army of over 33,000 registered donors, and has already facilitated 44 transplants.”

Jordan continued: “While we stayed true to our primary mission of finding matches and saving lives, our state-of-the-art facility and our technical expertise have had a significant impact in the medical community of Armenia, in terms of introducing and helping implement data-driven medical practices in the region. But all this work, and all this success, could only be achieved with the dedication of our volunteer work force, and the unwavering support of you, our community, our friends, our supporters.”

Next, the attendees were shown a documentary video about the work of ABMDR since its inception in 1999. The production of the video was donated by acclaimed filmmaker Garen Mirzaian, of Friendly Filmworks.

Following the screening of the documentary, ABMDR Executive Director Dr. Sevak Avagyan addressed the audience. “Over the years, ABMDR built itself into a strong and growing family,” Avagyan said. “And now we’re joined by a new generation bringing fresh energy, ideas, and vision. We do this work in a world full of uncertainty and challenges – all of which, of course, affect our homeland as well. Yet through it all, ABMDR has remained steady and strong, thanks to the unflinching support of so many: our donors, sponsors, doctors, researchers, and technicians, and our dedicated Board members and volunteers.” Avagyan also acknowledged the presence of ABMDR Medical Director Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan, who is the former Health Minister of Armenia and “someone who has had an instrumental role in the founding and growth of ABMDR,” he said.

Afterwards Sona Ashjian announced the successful implementation of ABMDR’s newly-launched, immersive summer Internship Program, through which outstanding high school students from the US receive hands-on training at ABMDR’s Tissue-typing Laboratory, in Yerevan. The program, which seeks to help prepare the next generation of scientists and researchers, was established through the efforts of Dr. Evlyn Avanessian, Dr. Frieda Jordan, and Ashjian herself. Ashjian and Dr. Avagyan presented Certificates of Accomplishment to this year’s Internship Program participants, including Emily Davoodian, Vahan Gadimyan, and Zara Ovanessian, all from Providence High School, where Ashjian serves as manager of the school’s Medical Program. Participants of the Internship Program have also included Alexander Galstyan, from Ferrahian School.