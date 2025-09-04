ABMDR’s 26th Annual Gala Celebrates Global Mission of Saving Lives

LOS ANGELES — On Sunday, August 24, the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR) celebrated its 26th anniversary, with a gala.
The Match for Life Gala, which comprised the ABMDR awards ceremony, took place at the Glendale Hilton, in Glendale. The event was attended by more than 300 supporters, including elected officials, community leaders, representatives of community-service and health organizations, and television personalities.
After a cocktail hour and silent auction in the foyer and terrace of the Hilton’s “Glendale” Ballroom, the evening’s main program began inside the hall.
Opening remarks were delivered by Master of Ceremonies Dr. Vicken Sepilian, president of the Armenian Medical International Committee. Sepilian said, “We’re here to celebrate an organization that represents perseverance, resilience, and generosity. As indicated by its very name, ABMDR is an organization of donors who are prepared to donate their own stem cells. Donating your own stem cells means that you are giving somebody else a second chance, that you are helping save a life.”
Next, welcome remarks were delivered by Gala Committee co-chairs Sona Ashjian and Amy Boyadjian.
The co-chairs recognized the members of the Gala Committee and thanked the event’s major sponsors, Daglian Law Group and the Family Rescue Fund. The co-chairs also recognized the Gala’s Diamond sponsors, including Adventist Health Glendale, Dr. Evlyn Avanessian, First Eagle Realty (Zaven and Vehanoosh Grigorian), the Gadimyan family, Mark Geragos, Esq., the Gourchounian family, Dr. Vergine Madelian, Janet Parsanj, Rama Drugs (Artem Darbinyan and Rosie Diremsizian), Tri-Tech Restoration and Construction (Michael and Amy Boyadjian), TRU Med Spa (Ruzz Tagvoryan), LA Cancer Network (Dr. Boris Bagdasarian and Dr. Nubar Boghossian), St. James Armenian Church, and Carmen Lukassian.