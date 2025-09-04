  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
36

Week

Latest articles of the week
California Congresswoman Laura Friedman and ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan. (Photo by Arka Photography)
Community

ABMDR’s 26th Annual Gala Celebrates Global Mission of Saving Lives

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
46
0

LOS ANGELES — On Sunday, August 24, the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR) celebrated its 26th anniversary, with a gala.

The Match for Life Gala, which comprised the ABMDR awards ceremony, took place at the Glendale Hilton, in Glendale. The event was attended by more than 300 supporters, including elected officials, community leaders, representatives of community-service and health organizations, and television personalities.

After a cocktail hour and silent auction in the foyer and terrace of the Hilton’s “Glendale” Ballroom, the evening’s main program began inside the hall.

Opening remarks were delivered by Master of Ceremonies Dr. Vicken Sepilian, president of the Armenian Medical International Committee. Sepilian said, “We’re here to celebrate an organization that represents perseverance, resilience, and generosity. As indicated by its very name, ABMDR is an organization of donors who are prepared to donate their own stem cells. Donating your own stem cells means that you are giving somebody else a second chance, that you are helping save a life.”

Araksya Karapetyan

Next, welcome remarks were delivered by Gala Committee co-chairs Sona Ashjian and Amy Boyadjian.

The co-chairs recognized the members of the Gala Committee and thanked the event’s major sponsors, Daglian Law Group and the Family Rescue Fund. The co-chairs also recognized the Gala’s Diamond sponsors, including Adventist Health Glendale, Dr. Evlyn Avanessian, First Eagle Realty (Zaven and Vehanoosh Grigorian), the Gadimyan family, Mark Geragos, Esq., the Gourchounian family, Dr. Vergine Madelian, Janet Parsanj, Rama Drugs (Artem Darbinyan and Rosie Diremsizian), Tri-Tech Restoration and Construction (Michael and Amy Boyadjian), TRU Med Spa (Ruzz Tagvoryan), LA Cancer Network (Dr. Boris Bagdasarian and Dr. Nubar Boghossian), St. James Armenian Church, and Carmen Lukassian.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The evening’s invocation was performed by Archbishop Kegham Khacherian, Prelate; and Father Ghevont Kirazian of the Western Prelacy. Sepilian went on to acknowledge the presence of distinguished guests, including Father Yeghia Isayan of the Western Diocese; St. James Armenian Church Board Chair Robert Barsam; California State Senator Sasha Renee Perez; a representative of US Senator Adam Schiff; California Congresswoman Laura Friedman; Glendale City Council members Ardy Kassakhian, Elen Asatryan, and Vartan Gharpetian; author Aram Saroyan (son of William Saroyan); “Good Day LA” anchor Araksya Karapetyan; “Good Day LA” entertainment anchor and reporter Amanda Salas; CBS/KCAL anchor Kalyna Astrinos; 103.5 KOST morning-show co-host Ryan Manno; “Alvin and the Chipmunks” producer Ross Bagdasarian, Jr.; Adventist Health Glendale Vice President of Business Development Dr. Ramella Markarian; Dr. Nubar Boghossian; Healthcare Systems of America CEO Dr. Michael Sarian; Dr. Neena Kapoor, Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Center Laboratory at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; Armenian Eye Care Project founding Board member Dr. John Hovanesian; Taleen Khatchadourian, President of the Armenian Autism Outreach Project; Taline Kayayan, Eugenie Aroyan, and Jasmen Jerahian of the ARS Western Region; Steve Chelebian of the Triple X Fraternity, and his team; Armenian American Medical Society past presidents Dr. Varoosh Alaverdian and Dr. Kevin Galstyan; and Naz Atikian of the Family Rescue Fund.

Sepilian then invited the evening’s keynote speaker, ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan, to the podium. “Twenty-seven years ago, a group of brave visionaries came together and founded ABMDR,” Jordan said. “Since then, our organization has grown, flourished, and become a significant global force, as a beacon of hope for our patients in Armenia and our entire global Diaspora. ABMDR now has an army of over 33,000 registered donors, and has already facilitated 44 transplants.”

Jordan continued: “While we stayed true to our primary mission of finding matches and saving lives, our state-of-the-art facility and our technical expertise have had a significant impact in the medical community of Armenia, in terms of introducing and helping implement data-driven medical practices in the region. But all this work, and all this success, could only be achieved with the dedication of our volunteer work force, and the unwavering support of you, our community, our friends, our supporters.”

Next, the attendees were shown a documentary video about the work of ABMDR since its inception in 1999. The production of the video was donated by acclaimed filmmaker Garen Mirzaian, of Friendly Filmworks.

“Good Day LA” anchor and reporter Amanda Salas, recipient of the ABMDR Inspiration Award. (Photo by Arka Photography)

Following the screening of the documentary, ABMDR Executive Director Dr. Sevak Avagyan addressed the audience. “Over the years, ABMDR built itself into a strong and growing family,” Avagyan said. “And now we’re joined by a new generation bringing fresh energy, ideas, and vision. We do this work in a world full of uncertainty and challenges – all of which, of course, affect our homeland as well. Yet through it all, ABMDR has remained steady and strong, thanks to the unflinching support of so many: our donors, sponsors, doctors, researchers, and technicians, and our dedicated Board members and volunteers.” Avagyan also acknowledged the presence of ABMDR Medical Director Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan, who is the former Health Minister of Armenia and “someone who has had an instrumental role in the founding and growth of ABMDR,” he said.

Afterwards Sona Ashjian announced the successful implementation of ABMDR’s newly-launched, immersive summer Internship Program, through which outstanding high school students from the US receive hands-on training at ABMDR’s Tissue-typing Laboratory, in Yerevan. The program, which seeks to help prepare the next generation of scientists and researchers, was established through the efforts of Dr. Evlyn Avanessian, Dr. Frieda Jordan, and Ashjian herself. Ashjian and Dr. Avagyan presented Certificates of Accomplishment to this year’s Internship Program participants, including Emily Davoodian, Vahan Gadimyan, and Zara Ovanessian, all from Providence High School, where Ashjian serves as manager of the school’s Medical Program. Participants of the Internship Program have also included Alexander Galstyan, from Ferrahian School.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

At this juncture, Sepilian introduced the members of NextGen, ABMDR’s youth group. Delivering remarks on behalf of NextGen was Khachig Boghossian, who said that NextGen continues to make strides, in terms of organizing donor recruitments and raising public awareness of the ABMDR mission, across college campuses and at various community events throughout California.

Harut Sassounian received the Man of the Year Award (Photo by Arka Photography)

For the presentation of the 2025 ABMDR Inspiration Award, Sepilian invited longtime ABMDR supporter Araksya Karapetyan to the podium. After a deeply moving introduction, Karapetyan presented the ABMDR Inspiration Award to her “Good Day LA” colleague Amanda Salas, a beloved anchor and reporter and a cancer survivor.

The presentation of the award was followed by the “Be an Angel, Save a Life” fundraising portion of the evening, featuring the young ABMDR Angels. The Angels were introduced by Amanda Salas as well as ABMDR Board members Alique Topalian and Paulette Malekian. As this segment was underway, Allen G and his band delighted the guests with performances of Armenian and world classics.

The evening’s main awards ceremony followed the musical interlude. The ABMDR Business of the Year Award was presented to the Daglian Law Group, with founder and CEO Gary Daglian accepting the award. The Volunteer of the Year Awards were presented to Ardemis Minassian, Arsineh Karabedian and Arpa Mehdikhani.

The Woman of the Year Award was bestowed on Dr. Evlyn Avanessian, and the Man of the Year Award was conferred on Harut Sassounian. The ABMDR Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Michele Seyranian.

Just as the award ceremony was being concluded, Jordan, Ashjian and Amy Boyadjian came on stage and surprised Sepilian by presenting him with a Certificate of Special Recognition, which was issued by US Senator and longtime ABMDR supporter Adam Schiff.

Subsequently the 2025 ABMDR Lottery was drawn and the winners were announced by Boyadjian and Sepilian, while supporters continued to participate in the silent auction in the foyer, and the festivities resumed inside the hall, with guests dancing to the music of Allen G and his band.

For more information, visit abmdr.am.

SHARE
Previous UK OECD Watchdog Accepts Human Rights Complaint Against Architectural Firm Following Conduct in Redesign of Shushi, Artsakh
Next Zimmerli Explores Evolution of Armenian Nonconformist Art
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.